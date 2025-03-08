LDP to revise draft budget after PM Ishiba's policy turnaround

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party decided to revise the draft budget for the next fiscal year starting in April after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba reversed course on his plan to increase patients' share of medical costs, people close to the matter said Saturday.

While the powerful House of Representatives approved the 115.2 trillion yen ($773 billion) draft budget for fiscal 2025 last Tuesday, including the increase set for August, Ishiba said Friday he will freeze the plan.

His decision followed criticism from the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan. Calls to reconsider the hike from August were also growing within his own party ahead of the House of Councillors election in summer.

Under the existing system, the government sets the maximum amount that patients should pay for medical treatment according to income, while the rapid aging of the population is driving up social security expenses.

The initial draft budget crafted in December by the minority government of the LDP and its junior coalition partner, the Komeito party, was revised after parliamentary deliberations as the ruling camp made concessions to win sufficient backing from other parties.

The budget plan, already sent to the House of Councillors, will need to return to the House of Representatives for approval once revised and passed by the upper house.

