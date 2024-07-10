 Japan Today
FILE PHOTO: Leaders of South Korea, China and Japan announce joint statement after summit
FILE PHOTO: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a joint press conference in Seoul, South Korea, May 27, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool/File Photo Image: Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji
politics

Leaders of South Korea, Japan share concerns over Russia-North Korea ties

3 Comments
By Hyunsu Yim
SEOUL

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shared concerns over growing ties between Russia and North Korea and agreed to continue their security cooperation, a statement from Yoon's office said on Thursday.

The two leaders, who are attending the NATO summit for the third consecutive year, met on the sidelines of the event in Washington on Wednesday.

Military and economic cooperation between Russia and North Korea is a security concern for East Asia but also globally, Yoon was quoted as saying by his office.

Yoon also added Pyongyang and Moscow's growing ties underscore the significance of a trilateral summit at Camp David with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japan's Kishida last year where they agreeed to deepen military and economic cooperation.

Since taking office in 2022, Yoon has sought to mend ties with Tokyo which have been challenged by historical disputes stemming from Japan's 1910-1945 occupation of Korea.

In a recent interview with Reuters, Yoon warned Russia over its deepening military ties with North Korea.

Seoul and Washington have accused North Korea of supplying artillery and ballistic missiles to Russia for use in Ukraine, which both Moscow and Pyongyang deny.

Ironic these two vassals of Washington would air their thought bubbles at a meeting of the world’s most aggressive racketeering cartel run by and for the Atlanticists.

When told to jump, they say 'how high?'.

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

Russia lost 20 million dead to Germany in WW2 .

NK had more bomb tonnage dropped on it than the whole US Pacific campaign , in the Korean war.

Both countries understandably hesitant to accept US and Euro "patronage "

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Down votes on forums said to be a reason for conflict.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

