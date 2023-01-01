Lennon, Ono asked Japan to allow A-bomb film to be shown abroad

Beatles musician John Lennon and his peace activist wife Yoko Ono asked Japanese Prime Minister Eisaku Sato in 1969 to permit overseas release of an unedited film on the aftermath of the U.S. atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki to prevent a similar "atrocity," the Japanese Foreign Ministry's archives show.
"Effects of the Atomic Bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki," taken as a scientific documentary a month after the bombings in 1945, was requisitioned by the United States a year later. It was returned to Japan in November 1967, but only its edited version had been shown to the Japanese public.
The United States dropped the bombs on Hiroshima on Aug. 6 and on Nagasaki three days later, at the close of World War II. Filming, involving scientists and film production companies, began a month later. The movie is divided by themes such as on locating the bombs' hypocenters, medical activities and radioactive effects on humans and plants.
Writing at the height of the Cold War and during the Vietnam War, the two antiwar activists said, "In view of the uncertain world situation we feel it very important to show the uncut version of the above film to the rest of the world" in their letter seen by Kyodo News on Saturday.
"We feel the time is urgent, and it is the responsibility of the Japanese people to show the rest of the world the actual atrocity that took place in Hiroshima and Nagasaki in the hope that it would never be repeated again," they added.
"Please give us permission to show the film outside Japan," they ended the letter dated Dec. 17, 1969, with their cartoons drawn.
Lennon and Ono's letter was prompted after a similar request by the latter was denied earlier.
According to public records at the Foreign Ministry's diplomatic archives, Ono called from London on Dec. 6, 1969, to ask the Japanese government's permission to show the full version of the film, instead of the one which had been edited. But she was told that the film could not be shown overseas.
Sato's secretary prepared a response in January 1970 saying it was against government policy, according to the archival records, but it is unknown whether it was sent.
The Japanese government retrieved a three-hour duplicate of the film from the United States after multiple rounds of difficult negotiations.
Diplomatic records show that the United States was worried that it could be used by the peace movement roiling against its involvement in the Vietnam War, and heighten anti-American sentiment during the Cold War and while calls were being made in Japan for the reversion of Okinawa to Japanese jurisdiction.
The Japanese government was also troubled since it faced the issue of Okinawa but did not want to worsen relations with its now-ally, said Akiko Kubota, an assistant professor at the Hiroshima University Research Institute for Radiation Biology and Medicine. Japan was also in a tricky position as part of the U.S. nuclear umbrella.
The film was cut to respect the victims of the atomic bombs and screened in Japan in 1968. Critics, most vocalized by the "no cut" movement, said that the edits prevented viewers from understanding the tragedy fully.
Speaking about Ono and Lennon, Kunihiko Fujimoto, an expert on the British singer who died in 1980, said, "They knew that as prominent people, if they became involved in the film's screening, people would pay attention to the issue of atomic bombs."© KYODO
Why print this on New Years Day?
Why now? Oh, and let’s not forget who started the war
A relic of the sixties.
The U.S. government seized and or banned publication in Japan of photographs of bombing victims taken by Japanese, a ban that remained throughout the Occupation years to 1952.
Americans were only been allowed to see grainy, black and white images of rubble in the atomic cities, never the victims, who were mainly women, elderly men and children.
All of the footage had been classified top secret and buried by the U.S. military. Some of it would eventually be used in training films, but none of it was shown to the public. The color images were just too revealing not only of unfathomable destruction of buildings, but above all the long-lasting damage to human bodies.
Seized at the same time by the U.S. and hidden for the next quarter of a century was all of the searing black and white footage shot earlier by the leading Japanese newsreel company, Nippon Eiga Sha.
Sussan tried for twenty years to find and make use of his footage--Americans still had not been exposed to color images of any kind from Hiroshima and Nagasaki--but he got nowhere, even after personally approaching everyone from famed newsman Edward R. Murrow to former President Harry S. Truman.
https://apjjf.org/2020/12/Mitchell.html
This is why Japanese should see this,they will not be gung ho for war and the American should be see it ,how be the military hides truth for their own political reasons, against the Constitution
It's no surprise that Lennon/Ono's quixotic jousting for peace ended in rejection by the authorities since exposing the truth of mankind's homicidal violence captured on film footage and photographs showing the hard-core "pornography" of war is rightfully feared by all governments as a trigger for evoking the public's natural revulsion thus undermining a government's narrative and control of the way war is conducted. This story is now history, but it goes to show that, unchecked in the hands of government people, war will always be a lesson humanity cannot learn from history.
That's what heroes do. Love them both!
Showing a video doesn't matter, no matter how horrific it would be. Instead, it would simply be used by Putin to say "Look what's coming if you don't surrender now!".
Just food for thought. Japan committed unspeakable atrocities in Asia. The US military buried the evidence in order to quickly rehabilitate Japan’s image on the world stage. They didn’t want the full extent of japan’s monstrosity coming to light. So makes sense Japan would do the same.
And Lennon had a lot of opinions on war for a man who never served in the military. He sat in his bed naked with Ono to denounce war while kids were dying on the frontline. His views of reality were really out there and he was about as far removed from war as you could get. Just he was the poster boy for the hippie movement: get high, complain, protest, get high and complain again.
Surely it would have been better to write, "Peace activists, musician John Lennon and his wife and artist, Yoko Ono…"
Are you actually suggesting that a peace activist must serve in the military to be taken seriously? So only current or ex-military types are to be listened to?
The civilians, old men. women, children and babies did not start the war.
Representatives from 93 countries have attended the A-Bomb Memorials because of the shared global hope that humans will never use nuclear weapons on each other again. This is reflected in the views of John Lennn and Yoko Ono as this article indicates.
Best get a clue.
Good question.
Depends on which version of history you read. But regardless which country started it, it was not started by their civilian population.
Military conscription in the UK ended in the mid-1950s. Lennon was a musician, and a peace activist not a soldier. CND and Ban-the-Bomb.
Yep the war crimes committed by the USA that were never held accountable.
And then there was the JIA that started it all and was also never fully held accountable either.
The chain of events that led to ww2 were undoubtedly started by the JIA.
A persistent agenda that went on for quite some time
The names of two Japanese cities, Hiroshima and Nagasaki, must hang forever like a heavy necklace on the necks of every leader of every country in the world : lest they forget.
Exactly
Started the Pacific War because WW2 also involved the European War.
Stephen Chin,the US did not think much of Japanese,Stalin Churchill agreed with the US to nuke Japan
The IJA were held accountable. Please educate yourself before commenting.
"Twenty-eight high-ranking political and military leaders were indicted on 55 counts of "crimes against peace, conventional war crimes, and crimes against humanity."
"On November 4, 1948, Webb announced that all of the defendants had been found guilty. Seven were sentenced to death, sixteen to life terms, two to lesser terms, two had died during the trials and one had been found insane. "
https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/americanexperience/features/macarthur-tokyo-war-crimes-trials/
@Nippori Nick
I’m not saying that a peace activist actually needs to have served in the military. I’m just saying it’s hard to take Lennon seriously. All his talk of peace and love… he didn’t show a lot of peace and love to those close to him. Was physically abusive and beat his first wife and then abandoned her and his son and didn’t even bother to have a relationship with his first born because Ono didn’t want him to and then Ono doin the same thing to her first husband and daughter… the two of them were/ are the biggest hypocrites and hard to take seriously. Maybe they cared about “world peace” but not anything remotely close to home.
“And then there was the JIA that started it all and was also never fully held accountable either.”
Does JIA stand for Japanese Imperial Army? If so, there was no way of holding it accountable because the organization was disbanded in 1946 by the US occupation forces. Also, the Japanese Imperial Navy started the war by attacking Pearl Harbor.
Absolute hogwash. A third was still under construction when Japan surrendered. The 3rd and 4th wouuld not used until the tests in 1946.
WW2 Japan War was started last century when USA blocked Japan’s access to resources. The funny thing is…because of USA orders, we sanctioned Russia, basically blocking Japan’s access to resources.
Yet the vast majority of old men and women supported it.
The US gave several warnings to the Japanese gov't. They even dropped leaflets on Hiroshima and Nagasaki telling civilians to evacuate. The Japanese gov't refused to provide war rations for those leaving the city forcing them to stay. By this point, the war was lost and the Japanese gov't knew it yet they did nothing to protect their own citizens.
I'm curious to know what war crimes you're talking about. Of course they were atrocities committed by individual soldiers. It's inevitable. But what forms of atrocities on a large, institutionalized scale did the US commit? Did the US have organized brothels by POW women, experimental units like Unit 731, and mass POW executions? How were Japanese POWs treated by the US?
Those resources were in other countries and not in domestic Japan. Japan got into a war with China and Russia over those resources so Asian nations and Russia were already blocking access to their resources from Japan before they also started a war with the US. The fact that Japan was engaged in several wars already before starting one with the US says it all. More likely they started wars and subsequently WWII because they wanted to steal those resources not trade for them. They clearly wanted to be an imperialistic power in the region.
of course , the big mean ol’ US said “No” so they were just asking for thousands of their troops to be slaughtered in their sleep completely unprovoked.
Honestly, people like you are reprehensible in how you will twist history to excuse evil because of your modern day issues and psychiatric hang ups with other entities (re: the Us). It’s shameful and taints every one of your awful posts.
Nippori NickToday 10:14 am JST
No.
No.
But Lennon was all talk and no action.
And just making a blanketed call for peace was not sincere.
How about film of allies being beheaded, Chinese being massacred. Show one film then show them all.
Google Unit 731 and get a taste of what the Japanese were up to during this time. Not all peace and love I’m afraid.
There were many atrocities during the war from all sides. The atomic bombing of civilians is got to be the worse followed by the firebombing of cities. The JIF also committed many atrocities and a war crimes court was held and those found guilty were punished.
Some seem to see a threat to their masculinity in those who advocate peace and love and need to find a way to bring them down. But time to see yourself for what you are: part of the problem. Yes, I am talking to you who will neg this post.
You clearly haven't listened to "the Ballad of John and Yoko". Plenty of action there!!!
Google Guatemala Syphilis Experiment and get a taste of what the Americans were up to during this time. Not all peace and love I’m afraid.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2015/apr/02/johns-hopkins-lawsuit-deliberate-std-infections-guatemala