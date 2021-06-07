LGBTQ groups, supporters rally in Tokyo for equal rights

Japanese sexual minority groups and their supporters staged a rally outside Tokyo's iconic Shibuya Station on Sunday calling for equal rights and public support for enacting a long-sought equality law before the Olympics, despite fading hopes due to the governing party's resistance.
Around 100 people wearing rainbow facemasks danced and held banners with slogans in Japanese and English, such as “Equality Now!" “Legalize!" and “Equality Act during the current Parliament!"
Support and awareness of sexual diversity has slowly grown in Japan, but there's still a lack of legal protections for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. Japan does not legally recognize same-sex partnerships, and LGBTQ people often suffer discrimination at school, work and even at home, causing many to hide their sexual identities.
Rights groups are pushing for the passage of an equality act as international attention falls on Tokyo as it hosts the Olympics, set to begin July 23. The International Olympic Committee also has issued a statement stressing the importance of inclusivity in sports.
“We are not giving up yet,” Soshi Matsuoka, an openly gay writer and activist, said at Sunday's rally. “If the legislation is scrapped, the lives and dignity of sexual minorities may continue to be ignored ... We want to have each of our voices heard.”
Gon Matsunaka, who heads Pride House Tokyo, an international initiative to provide a place for LGBTQ people and others to connect during the games, said the legislation had been watered down and wasn't perfect. But he said “enacting a law is a crucial first step to protect the rights and lives of the sexual minorities who still suffer discrimination.”
The equality bill has been discussed for several years and was nearly ready for submission to Parliament before the current session ends on June 16. But conservative members of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s governing Liberal Democratic Party have mounted strong resistance and stalled the process at the last minute.
Remarks by some ruling lawmakers during discussions of the bill last month sparked public outrage.
Lawmaker Kazuo Yana was quoted as saying in a closed-door session that same-sex relationships “defy the preservation of the species, go against the biological basis.”
Eriko Yamatani, known for her support of traditional gender roles, called it “ridiculous” that transgender people with male bodies say they have female hearts and want to use women’s restrooms or participate in women’s sports.
Sally, a 39-year-old transgender woman, said Sunday that she's faced harassment at work and is now taking a leave of absence. She said lawmakers are not only stalling the legislation but spreading prejudice.
"We need law that promotes understanding and bans discrimination at the same time," she said.
74 Comments
OlympicSupport
Everyone should have the same rights. Humans are Humans..
oldman_13
I support the rights of all people to live equally under the eyes of society and the law. But I am definitely not in support of a lot of these types of rallies, with all the gaudy costumes, displays, and behavior. It's far worse in other countries though where behaviors best left not seen in public are displayed during these types of things.
Wakarimasen
100? Maybe a valid cause but 100 is not going to convince any oyaji to change anything.
dagon
Lawmaker Kazuo Yana was quoted as saying in a closed-door session that same-sex relationships “defy the preservation of the species, go against the biological basis.”
I can think of numerous policies of Japanese lawmakers that go against any basis in biology or science. Just go over the lists of articles on this news site. The many examples in the politics,crime or COVID-19/Olypics sections shouldn't be too hard to find.
Meiyouwenti
One look at the photo and you can see why those sexual minority groups cannot expect much support from the general public.
girl_in_tokyo
EQUALITY NOW.
kennyG
So this DJ in black underwear is defined as a queer?
tamanegi
Eriko Yamatani, known for her support of traditional gender roles, called it “ridiculous” that transgender people with male bodies say they have female hearts and want to use women’s restrooms or participate in women’s sports.
She's right. Also the thing in the lead photo is very disrespectful to women.
u_s__reamer
Equal rights for LGBTQs might send society down that proverbial slippery slope which has never sat well with those in positions of power who believe that equality is just a word in school. Who knows, if they let the genie out of the bottle and it gains unwanted attention from the public, what other disaffected elements in the populace might want a bigger slice of their pie?
snowymountainhell
It may have nothing to do with individual preferences but an activists’ up-thrusting fist and often confrontational demeanor, particularly toward most men, could perhaps be perceived as very threatening to others? Perhaps a more genial approach today, with dialogue would be more effective?
Akula
The key to a cohesive and prosperous society is to have strong families. Whilst I support people's rights to live their lives in the way they see fit, I see a progressive weakening of the family unit. This is detrimental.
snowymountainhell
There’s nothing offensive about it, is there? ‘Sorry’, @oldman _13 6:50am, you can’t pick and choose which parts of LGBTQ+ you may want to support:
Judgmental or ‘selective support’ is not really accepted or wanted.
TokyoJoe
And the do have the same rights, if they go to a hospital they will be treated the same, if they go for a job interview they will have the same opportunity.
They just want constant attention and to revel in their victimhood. (Whilst wearing bondage clothing and dancing to techno music in shibuya in the daytime).
FizzBit
This issue is gonna need it’s own JT category if these “dozens” keep protesting.
Jsapc
https://www.txstate.edu/philosophy/resources/fallacy-definitions/Slippery-Slope.html
Nope.
Youmad Brough
They already have equal rights.
Jsapc
Thank you for claiming that discimination against the LGBT community doesn't exist and right after that openly discriminating against the LGBT community, thereby proving your first claim completely wrong and saving us all the need to do it.
bass4funk
I agree.
Wolfpack
‘Sexual diversity’ isn’t the right term here. This term could apply to various sex acts by anyone. Diversity of sexual orientation recognized by society and its laws is the correct way to describe what these protesters want.
However it just is not necessary for homosexuals, bisexuals, and cross dressers to have laws specifically for them. Heterosexuals don’t either. The important thing is that no one in Japan will have you arrested for any sexual acts you have with any other consenting adult.
If any laws should change it is the law that requires the government to sanction marriage. Marriage should be privatized and marriage laws converted to a contract between the two (or more) parties. This action would completely eliminate any need for such protests or any future protests by those clever enough to create ever more future sexual orientations that are as yet unheard of.
tooheysnew
I’m all for equal rights.
what I’m not for, is society pandering to these minority groups.
We can’t even address a group of people ‘ladies & gentlemen’ anymore, because someone is offended.
And don’t get me started on the whole toilet issue.
Wobot
The slippery slope often comes true though: https://youtu.be/o9p8h4E6aJI
I said this the other day on another article as well, notice how the writer uses LGBT*Q*** **but the in the picture it's only LGBT. Are they being outed as really the Q Trojan horsing in on the other letters?
NAM
They need equality and anti-discrimination laws. If this comment section is any reflection of the attitudes of people in Japan, then there are a lot of stereotypes and misinformation out there. LGBTQ community members are often discriminated against, and need help and protection. You might not like their clothing, music, they way they dance or hold their hands, but that doesn't in any way make it ok to discriminate against them. If I met you in real life, I might not like your clothes, hair, hands, or way you dance but that doesn't give me the right to harass you so much you quit a job or say you go against a biological basis (as was mentioned in the article).
I notice how everyone who is against the equality bill nitpicks the people, and doesn't talk about the real problems they are facing. How is forced sterilization of trans people ok? How is denying them apartments or harrassment at work ok? If there are laws against sexual harrassment, pregnancy harrassment, disabled harrassment, and more why not add LGBTQ people?
Alfie Noakes
Tomomi Inada, former Defence Minister, protege of Shinzo Abe and true believer of the Yasukuni Yushukan version of history, is a supporter of LGBT issues:
"“People asked me if I’d turned left-wing,” said Inada, an LDP executive and an adviser to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. “It’s a tough situation for me, but I think it’s a human rights issue and nothing to do with being conservative or liberal."
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2019/03/21/national/politics-diplomacy/uphill-battle-ldp-lawmaker-fights-lgbt-rights-japan/
Akie Abe herself, once honorary principal and keen supporter of Moritomo Gakuen, the failed ultra-nationalist private junior school in Osaka, is a firm supporter of LGBT issues too.
It's interesting that such leading female figures of the right in Japan regard LGBT rights as human rights. Of course you have nuts like Yamatani and Mio Sugita too, but they're just unhinged.
snowymountainhell
They already exist @FizzBit 8:08am:
These ‘ongoing issues’ are routinely featured and re-visited, *sometimes bi-weekly, in either the “National” or “Politics” *sections.
Howaitosan
Meiyouwenti
Judging an entire group of people from one photograph is simplistic stereotyping.
Perhaps if news services were more interested in facts and less interested in sensationalism, people would understand that the vast majority of LGBTIQ+ people are just like everyone else.
Jsapc
No, it doesn't. Countries were same-sex marriage was allowed did not then go on to authorize marriage between siblings or human and animals. And they never will. The absolute vast majority of people who smoke marijuana do not then go on to become heroin addicts. And they never will. The slippery slope argument is a laughable fallacy.
Howaitosan
tooheysnew
Sooo .... you're "all for equal rights" as long as it's only for the majority?
.... and the people you personally approve of?
Riiiiiight!!!
Howaitosan
Wolfpack
So ... you think it's OK for Gay people to be fired from their jobs? Or evicted from their apartments? Or harassed in the street?
They don't need to be protected from discrimination?
Try changing the word "Gay" to the word "Asian" and see if you still feel the same way.
Boku Dayo
LGBTQ? What ever happened to the "I" and who knows what after the "Q".
@tooheysnew said it below, but I too am AGAINST society pandering to minorities.
snowymountainhell
Understandable @tooheysnew 8:40am:
Are you stating the ‘pandering’ you’re refer to, may be perceived, by some, as ‘selective in it’s administration’, appearing to favor only certain groups?
Not to worry. There’s any alternative. The LGBTQ+ community has agreed and endorses “Folks” as an acceptable, general, non-specific term to address any ‘group of people’.
Fighto!
While I support everyones right to live as they see fit, it's kind of difficult to know exactly what they are protesting about. LGBTQ people are treated well in Japan, and you never hear about them being beaten up or murdered as happens in the West. Or summarily executed as they are in totalitarian states like Russia. Japan has always been a tolerant and accepting place for LGBTQ people.
Plus, Im not sure the timing is right to hold a gathering/dance party in the middle of a pandemic.
Pukey2
old man:
I suspected you'd have no problems with bikinis, and women's boobs and bums wobbling about during carnival season.
Mr Kipling
Turning up dressed like cartoon character prostitutes is probably not the best way to get people to take you seriously. Those who still believe that the LGBT community are degenerate perverts will only have their views confirmed.
ulysses
Homophobia in Japan runs deeper than most people realize or acknowledge.
I have personally seen slurs hurled on people who were openly gay, all because someone disagreed with them on a work issue. And all those who criticize how people dress as such rallies, that is the only way someone will take notice!!!
snowymountainhell
Perhaps these seem are somewhat inconsistent @OlympicSupport 9:19am?:
So, why demand this?:
The rights for Everyone’s individual, personal opinions and their freedom to express them,
…Even if they can’t agree with every point about a broad issue, “seems fair”, doesn’t it?
So, how about a demonstration of ‘tolerance and acceptance of Everyone’, regardless of their own personal preferences and individual opinions?
Yotomaya
"I'm for equality but (insert statement showing that you're against equality)"
If you don't like how they dress or look, just move on and get on with your day. So far, most LGBTQ people (and other minorities) don't have that luxury in most parts of the world.
Robert Cikki
Good luck with that. You are in Japan. Like anything will change.
All we'll hear as a counter-argument is that other people's marriage threatens our own and a few gerontocrats who will argue how it threatens them and their way of life. Maybe we will see some new mascots or characters representing "a traditional family" or so.
snowymountainhell
*“Equal Rights are All” *can only be achieved through demonstrating “Equal Rights for All” @girl_in_tokyo 9:08am:
Exaggerating circumstances, asking, begging, demanding for censorship of others opinions is a form of censorship as well.
Frankly, it makes the LGBTQ+ look ‘weak’.
NAM
@Fighto!
Just because they aren't treated as badly in other countries doesn't they don't have discrimination and problems. For example, trans-people are forced to be sterilized before they transition. As was mentioned in the article, people are harassed at work and school to the point where they don't feel comfortable going and stop. I personally have known at least 4 gay couples who have left Japan (Japanese and foreigner couples) permanently because they can't live their lives openly. I know woman whose son is half and gay, and he dropped out of high school because of it. People need anti-discrimination laws to protect them, even if it isn't as extreme as Russia or Indonesia.
Also, just because you don't see it everyday and it's not in your face, doesn't mean it's not happening. Especially in Japan where the pressure to conform is immense, and subtlety is everything. There are many things and nuances and subtlety in Japan that go over my head, but for Japanese people it is like very loud and obvious. If you were getting harassed everyday and no one cared, you might quit your job and protest in the streets too. Don't judge people unless you've walked in their shoes.
Fanta
This seems to be more propaganda than equal right gathering, are they mistreated in Japan ?
I think these groups feel guilty for what they have chosen.
NAM
They already tried to go the governmental route. They had meetings, submitted bills, the bills were edited, there were discriminatory and prejudged remarks made, the bills were edited again, more meetings, and the LDP said they will shelve decisions until after the Olympics. However, everyone knows that once the international eyes are off Japan after the Olympics, the bill will most likely be shelved indefinitely and it will be harder and slower to make progress. And, also how many meetings and edits to a bill do you need to give people basic civil rights.
So, if they don't make progress with the government in a more formalized way, then people will go into the streets. You might not like it, but it is just one more way to put pressure onto the LDP to actually do something simple, such as passing anti-discrimination laws.
snowymountainhell
Thank you for being a ‘voice of reason’ @Howaitosan 9:07am, and addressing this with a more practical approach:
While others, @girt_in_Tokyo, claim it’s the only way to get the attention to LGBTQ+ issue they feel is necessary.
Or worse, try to ‘bait’ other’s, (even those somewhat supportive) into arguments by questioning the other commenters’ personal sexuality?
Isn’t that the kind of discrimination and judgment the LGBTQ+ community is trying to challenge and change?
garypen
I was at an LGBTQ matsuri in Osaka back in Autumn 2019, before the unchi hit the fan, and there were thousands of people present.
Perhaps they will have one again this Autumn if the vax rollout keeps ramping up. If so, my wife and I will happily attend again.
Supporting a good cause AND matsuri food??? Win-win.
snowymountainhell
Don’t you feel @Jsapc 9:45am, that this is accusatory:
Perhaps it may seems somewhat ‘hypocritical’ to attempt to “Out” others through intimidation and ‘judge others’ based on, what reads like, past personal and ‘subjective experiences”.
All of this appears to be a form of verbal ‘bullying of others’ that don’t see the world in the same way and, discriminatory in it’s own way, don’t you agree?
It just appears disingenuous, ‘intolerant’ and counterproductive to the mantra “Acceptance of others, As They Are”.
Howaitosan
Boku Dayo
Nothing happened to them; they're still here, just like they have been for all of Human history.
Well isn't it fortunate for you that you don't belong to one.
Howaitosan
Personally, I have never been able to understand why so many people seem to be utterly terrified of the LGBTIQ+ Community.
Frankly, I hope I can never understand such unreasoning, irrational fear.
gaicuckojin
Its lgbtiq+p.
Its discrimination if you don't add the p
isoducky
Mostly variants of the same arguments as all the other articles.
If I were a member of the pride group looking to enact equal marriage rights, I would push for a modernization of the household recognition system that brings it inline with the My Number system. This way any 2 numbers who wish to form a partnership are allowed to.
As for discrimination and harassment, it would be best to invest in having pride members become heavily involved in Human Resources departments directly as company members, not diversity consultants. Doing so would tone down the extremest on all sides as well as work towards compromises that would be feasible.
Unfortunately, it will take time and people would need to be patient and work through a system before changing it....Something that most people are able to do.
Hiroshi13
Oh look, the "equal but different" attention-seeking disorder has spread to Japan. Yawwwwwnnnn.
snowymountainhell
“Apologies” for that erroneous reference @girl. @10:35 is attributed to @ulysses 9:41am:
It’s self-expression of their creativity and harmless to others. However, in regards to societal issues, there may be more practical ways to garner support: public speeches, flyers, posters, marches, volunteering in the community, taking legal actions, entering politics and seeking a position in government?
That’s unfortunate. Hope you supported them at ‘Human Resources’ and their follow up with taking legal action if it was not resolved quickly and fairly.
Some dude
I lived in what is probably the most gay-friendly place in the UK, and worked with openly gay people, so I’m obviously going to side with the more tolerant types on here.
The issue with Japan isn’t so much going to be overt violence against gay people. I think the major issue in making progress is going to be the same as for any other issue: a meeting is held to decide on a committee, who will have a meeting to decide who is the head of the committee, followed by another meeting to confirm the vote of the previous meeting. There will then be exploratory meetings to determine if there should be meetings to start discussing the issue, assuming anyone remembers what the issue is by that point.
kennyG
So what is your suggestion all those typical Japanese Ryokan places should do about men/women Onsen
when Oyaji cross-dressing steps into women bath?
Robert Cikki
@ Some dudeToday 11:02 am JST
You forgot writing reports in Excel, reporting reports in Excel, weekly report of reports in Excel, monthly report of reports in Excel and Powerpoint, and then a report of all the reports sent by fax, which someone on the other side then scans and converts to PDF and emails to the boss, who decides whether to do a meeting because of the result of the report. This will involve a ridiculous amount of people doing reports over time, looking terribly overworked, and then everyone will go get drunk after overtime.
garypen
On the contrary, if we were to understand their unreasoning, irrational fear, perhaps we could do something to cure it.
Flute
@Jsapc
I do not understand the point of your message. How is your link to provide any evidence that
are not believing that
Thus request equality, like the same rules applied from the people at the top to the people at the bottom, ...
garypen
Perhaps they should concentrate on primary, major issues such as marriage equality and workplace harassment first, before moving onto such secondary issues.
tooheysnew
@howaitosan
yep, majority rules baby !
kennyG
Am I correct LGBTQ+ all stand for sexual minority with their own sexual orientation? Is there any letters in there where pedophile can fit to demand equal rights? How should young mother deal with them?
Thanks . Didn't it happen recently? There's actually Oyaji wearing wig relaxing in women bath shocked other customers, who confessed (?? or excused himself or herself ) he or she was a mentally woman.
Strangerland
Why are you promoting the rights of rapists? Are you broken?
Reckless
Looking at that photo how could anyone be offended by such persons. I fully support equal rights for all humans.
gaicuckojin
also this
Rolf Anderson
Any gender confused person, i.e. LGBT, already has the same rights as everyone else. If they want special rights that other citizens do not have, then they need to make an argument stronger than that they want special treatment.
If they were fighting for equality and pride for everyone, then they might be worth listening to.
Strangerland
I mean, reality begs to differ. Many men do and are happy to sleep with trans women.
Although I'd bet some of them are just self-hating at not being able to admit what they like. So they're not utterly repulsed by the trans women, they're utterly repulsed by themselves for being attracted to them.
Reckless
At the large Olympic Park near my house there is a jogging track and pretty much daily a man in a pink wig and running dress jogs. Doesn't bother me a wit. I like the diversity actually, and respect someone who can kind of rebel in the conformity culture of Japan.
expat
"...minority groups cannot expect much support from the general public..." Truer words have never been typed here. And that says volumes more about "the public" than it does minorities of any particular type. You have no right to impose your narrow, normative views on those who choose to, or must because of discrimination, live life in the minority.
Bungle
Peculiar, isn't it, that for all talk of diversity, LGBTQI activists all dress in the same gaudy manner - like Tarzan, who, having found Jane's handbag, decides to eat her lipstick. We are told that male and female are "spectrums" and that anything goes and yet the aparrel, costumes, manner and general appearance of LGBTQI activists is about as diverse as the ubiquitous McDonald's arches.
Dave
One step forward and then the picture...Two steps back
mz16
Walked past it coincidentally and it honestly looked more just like an outside club party (with a couple 'no-mask' people) rather than a rally demanding equal rights....
Darius
There is no such thing as rights. Just google Japanese Americans 1942, then you'll learn all about your precious rights. You may only have temporary privileges depending on where you are from and where you are. But absolutely no such thing as rights.
Strangerland
Poignant point mate. It honestly made me reconsider everything I believe, and now I'm on your side that not only do LGBTQ not deserve equal rights, they deserve derision due to their offensive fashion choices.
funkymofo
@Bungle
It’s a little peculiar that you care. Perhaps you would like a dress code?
Kentarogaijin
Why this article offends so much people??.. What a fragile masculinity..
Bungle
If you would like your cause to be taken seriously, might suggest not leaving the house looking like the aftermath of a clown's stag party.
Kentarogaijin
The golden rule: LIVE AND LET LIVE !!..
Ooohhh my medievals.. LOL !!..