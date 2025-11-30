Local LDP chapter led by PM Takaichi received donation over legal limit

A local chapter of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, represented by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, last year received a political donation from a company that exceeded the legal maximum, the chapter said Monday.

The LDP chapter in Nara Prefecture told Kyodo News that it received in August 2024 a 10 million yen donation, above a 7.5 million yen limit stipulated in the political funds control law for a donor of that size.

Similarly, an LDP chapter in Kanagawa Prefecture led by Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi was the recipient of a 10 million yen donation from another firm, also surpassing the 7.5 million yen cap, it said. The two chapters confirmed they have returned the balance.

The law sets annual political donation ceilings for corporations, industrial organizations and labor unions, ranging from 7.5 million yen to 100 million yen depending on the size of their paid-in capital.

Takaichi's chapter said it "misjudged" the size of the donor.

After winning the LDP presidential contest on Oct 4 involving five candidates -- including Koizumi who she defeated in a run-off vote -- Takaichi was elected as prime minister by parliament on Oct 21.

She appointed Koizumi, the son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, as defense minister.

© KYODO