 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
LDP President Sanae Takaichi Image: AP
politics

Local LDP chapter led by PM Takaichi received donation over legal limit

6 Comments
TOKYO

A local chapter of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, represented by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, last year received a political donation from a company that exceeded the legal maximum, the chapter said Monday.

The LDP chapter in Nara Prefecture told Kyodo News that it received in August 2024 a 10 million yen donation, above a 7.5 million yen limit stipulated in the political funds control law for a donor of that size.

Similarly, an LDP chapter in Kanagawa Prefecture led by Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi was the recipient of a 10 million yen donation from another firm, also surpassing the 7.5 million yen cap, it said. The two chapters confirmed they have returned the balance.

The law sets annual political donation ceilings for corporations, industrial organizations and labor unions, ranging from 7.5 million yen to 100 million yen depending on the size of their paid-in capital.

Takaichi's chapter said it "misjudged" the size of the donor.

After winning the LDP presidential contest on Oct 4 involving five candidates -- including Koizumi who she defeated in a run-off vote -- Takaichi was elected as prime minister by parliament on Oct 21.

She appointed Koizumi, the son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, as defense minister.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

6 Comments
Login to comment

SHOCKING NEWS! So, what happens now? They pay back the difference?

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Here we go again!

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Just read it slowly!

They “PAID” back the difference.

There is no news here, just the usual companies paying off politicians.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

I wonder how long it took the party chapter officials to return the money, and who exactly Takaichi and Koizumi's generous benefactors were.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

You'd think the legal limit would be 0.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

The law sets annual political donation ceilings for corporations, industrial organizations and labor unions, ranging from 7.5 million yen to 100 million yen depending on the size of their paid-in capital.

> Takaichi's chapter said it "misjudged" the size of the donor.

So the chapter sets the amount of donation.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 25 – Dec. 1)

GaijinPot Blog

5 Popular Souvenirs in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Travel

Toranomon Hills

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Kumano Sanzan: The Land of the Gods

GaijinPot Blog

Food

The Viral 3D Fruit-Shaped Ice Creams Are Finally Coming to Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For December 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Food

B-Kyu Gurume: The Best Of Cheap Japanese Comfort Food

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

A Guide to Goshuin: Japanese Shrine & Temple Stamps

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 25 – Dec. 1)

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Individual & Couples Counseling in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Tokyo’s 12-Course Omi Wagyu T-Bone Dinner at T-Nakameguro

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Your Guide To Christmas Tree Shopping in Japan

Savvy Tokyo