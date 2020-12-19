Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Lockheed Martin to help Japan build stealth fighter

TOKYO

Lockheed Martin Corp, the maker of the F-35 jet, will help Japan build a new stealth fighter plane its air force wants to field by the mid-2030s to keep pace with aircraft technology advances made by neighboring China.

Lockheed will partner with project leader Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) , Japan's Ministry of Defense said in press release on Friday, reforming a partnership that developed Japan's last jet fighter, the F-2, three decades ago.

"In order to ensure interoperability with the United States we will begin this project together from next year," the ministry said.

The new fighter, which is known as the F-3 or F-X and is expected to cost about $40 billion, will replace the F-2. Lockheed had proposed a hybrid design based on its F-35 and F-22 jets, but Japan rejected that in favor of a home-grown design.

Other foreign firms that had expressed an interest in participating in the F-3's development include F-18 Super Hornet builder Boeing Co and Northrop Grumman Corp from the United States, as well as Britain's BAE Systems Plc and engine maker Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc.

Japan said it would continue to seek cooperation on the F-3 with both Britain and the United States to gain access to technology and help lower development costs.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Who knows after January 20 this deal may be blocked.

Because a strong Japan will not help Chinese dreams..

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Home grown design? Here goes another multiple trillion on a project that's just not going to cut it, if it ends up not being cancelled.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Yup, and a declining birth rate with fewer young people to pilot and service the aircraft let alone to support society and the economy. LDP can't think ahead; only what's right in front of their nose, or abenomask.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

