Lower house OKs ¥25.69 tril extra budget for virus package

The House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a 25.69 trillion yen ($240 billion) supplementary budget for fiscal 2020 to finance an economic package to ease the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The extra budget, submitted to the lower house on Monday, is expected to clear the House of Councillors on Thursday for enactment.

The lower chamber convened a budget session on a national holiday, highlighting the sense of urgency felt in addressing the economic fallout from the virus spread.

It was the first time that the Diet has convened on a weekend or national holiday since it deliberated an extra budget in response to the 2011 earthquake and tsunami that devastated northeastern Japan.

Approved by the Cabinet last week, the sum of the latest auxiliary budget was boosted from an original 16.81 trillion yen after a rare reworking due to a sudden policy shift by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to provide 100,000 yen to all residents instead of a plan to give 300,000 yen to households whose income had fallen sharply.

Totaling 48.4 trillion yen in direct fiscal spending, including that contributed by local governments, the extra budget has been drafted to partially fund a 117.1 trillion yen economic package.

The stimulus was scaled up from 108.2 trillion yen, with the new cash handout program for some 126 million people in Japan, including foreign residents, requiring an additional 8.88 trillion yen.

The policy package also includes loan programs and deferred tax payments. To finance it, the government will issue 23.36 trillion yen of deficit-covering bonds.

On April 17, Abe replaced the plan to deliver 300,000 yen to struggling households with the across-the-board 100,000 yen cash handout program, yielding to pressure from Komeito, the junior coalition partner of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Among other measures in the package are subsidies of up to 2 million yen for sole proprietors, including freelancers, and midsize companies whose revenues have dropped markedly since the virus outbreak.

The government will also extend special subsidies worth 1 trillion yen to local governments so they can financially support companies that comply with authorities' requests to suspend operations under the nationwide state of emergency through May 6.

