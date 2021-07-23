Macron arrives in Tokyo for Olympic opening ceremony

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Tokyo on Friday to attend the opening ceremony of the pandemic-postponed Olympics, which is taking place under strict virus rules.
Paris will host the next edition of the summer Games in 2024, and Macron's meetings in Tokyo will include talks with International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach.
The French president is one of just a handful of foreign dignitaries in town for the opening ceremony, after organisers stripped back the usually lavish affair and limited attendance.
Only around 950 people will be in the stands, including US First Lady Jill Biden, who arrived in Tokyo on Thursday night.
Virus rules have also forced Macron to reduce his delegation to a minimum, and he is travelling with just a single minister.
His two-day trip will include a reception with Emperor Naruhito before the opening ceremony, and talks on Saturday with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, two years after his first official visit to Japan.
The two leaders are expected to discuss the situation in the Indo-Pacific region in the face of growing maritime and military pressure from China, as well as bilateral economic ties.
Macron is also planning to raise the issue of parental abduction in Japan, which does not offer joint custody for children in cases of divorce or separation.
The subject has been in the headlines since a French father in Tokyo began a hunger strike to win access to his children, who he says were abducted by their Japanese mother.
Vincent Fichot has not seen his two children in nearly three years and began a hunger strike outside the Olympic Stadium on July 10.
The French president will also get a taste of Olympic sport during his brief trip, with stops at the judo and women's 3x3 basketball competitions.© 2021 AFP
16 Comments
Login to comment
drlucifer
Macron Bonaparte bienvenu au Japon. Watch out for slaps or a punch.
Michael O’ Dereiter
Noblesse oblige.
Wakarimasen
Break out the Gilets Jaunes
diobrando
Hope this time Macron will do NOT accept lies of Japanese government about child abduction!
Just make a brief stop to sendagaya where a desesperate father is still waiting 2 years ago promises.
Fighto!
No 3 day quarantine? Macron is reckless when it comes to the virus, evidenced by how poorly his nation is faring in the pandemic. 112,000 lives lost under his watch.
What on earth is he thinking coming to Tokyo at this time?
Some dude
Break out the Gilets Jaunes
I’m trying to imagine the Japanese version.
Walking timidly through the streets of Tokyo chanting the slogans “we are somewhat displeased” and occasionally kicking over a trash can.
marcelito
Break out the Gilets Jaunes
I’m trying to imagine the Japanese version.
Walking timidly through the streets of Tokyo chanting the slogans “we are somewhat displeased”.
Spot on accurate..:)..whilst keeping the volume down and obeying the instructions to stay on the left sidewalk in order to minimize inconvenience.
Macron is also planning to raise the issue of parental abduction in Japan, which does not offer joint custody for children in cases of divorce or separation.
Looking forward to this, but not holding my breath regarding a breakthrough.
The subject has been in the headlines since a French father in Tokyo began a hunger strike to win access to his children, who he says were abducted by their Japanese mother. Vincent Fichot has not seen his two children in nearly three years and began a hunger strike outside the Olympic Stadium on July 10.
My respect / support to Vincent for taking a stance & shining the spotlight on his heartbreaking situation that is shared by too many.
Reckless
Maybe he can have dinner with Jill.
ShinkansenCaboose
@Farewell:
if you are lucky you might squeak by with real honest truthful opposite opinions, but more than likely not unless they disabled comments due to lunch or bodily bio technical difficulties with colitis.
otherworldly
Je ne vous invite pas, Macron
goldnugget
or something.
darknuts
He was looking for any reason to get away from France right now.
Pukey2
I'll eat my hat if there is any progress. The Japanese government doesn't care and neither do other governments, even when it's their own citizens.
M3M3M3
Fun fact; As President of France Macron is also crowned as one of the co-Princes and rulers of Andorra. Hopefully he remembers to wave to the one Andorran athlete competing in the games.
itsonlyrocknroll
M3, politically, President Macron, need a foreign policy win.
The fact that 2024 Summer Olympics, presents the opportunity for President Macron to rise and shine.
Unfortunately, there is nothing remotely subtle, diplomatically, where President Macron is concerned, the Trump handshake.
President Macron is a political diplomatic Cirque du Soleil, all mouth and no trousers.*
M3M3M3
And yet, he's probably going to hang on until 2027 and maybe beyond. Love him or hate him he's a smooth operator. A politician's politician.
Of course you're free to say whatever you like about the French President, but insulting the co-Prince can still get you 3 years in prison. You've been warned ;)