Main opposition party calls for 3-month extension of Diet session

The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan on Friday called for the ongoing parliamentary session to be extended by three months to allow further debate on the government's COVID-19 response and the staging of the Tokyo Olympics next month.

Jun Azumi, the CDPJ's head of Diet affairs, made the request for the session's scheduled end next Wednesday to be pushed back in a meeting with his counterpart in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Hiroshi Moriyama.

The LDP and coalition partner Komeito are expected not to comply, even as opposition parties have threatened to submit a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's Cabinet if there is no extension.

Moriyama said the ruling coalition will reply to the request on Monday, when Suga returns from a Group of Seven summit in Britain.

The CDPJ and other opposition parties including the Japanese Communist Party and the Democratic Party for the People have criticized the government's efforts to bring COVID-19 under control as ineffective, taking aim at the slow pace of vaccinations.

They have also questioned Suga's vow to hold a "safe and secure" Tokyo Olympics, which begin on July 23 after being postponed by one year, even with the capital and other areas currently under a state of emergency.

