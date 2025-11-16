Main opposition party leader pushes Japan to uphold non-nuclear principles

A former prime minister who heads the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan on Saturday called for the country's non-nuclear weapons principles to be upheld.

Yoshihiko Noda's remarks came after government sources said Friday that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is considering reviewing the third of Japan's three non-nuclear principles -- not possessing, producing or permitting the introduction of nuclear arms.

Japan should "take the lead in spreading the idea (of nuclear abolition) to the world," Noda said, warning that there are efforts against abolishing nuclear weapons in the international community, 80 years after the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

A potential review of the principles comes as Takaichi's government seeks to bolster Japan's defense capabilities amid growing concerns over the military activities of its nuclear-armed neighbors -- China, North Korea and Russia.

Speaking to reporters in Kumamoto Prefecture, Noda said the CDPJ will press Takaichi on the matter during Diet sessions.

While Japan is the only country to have suffered atomic bombings, it also relies on extended nuclear deterrence from its ally, the United States, for protection.

