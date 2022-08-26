Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Main opposition revamps executive lineup after July election defeat

TOKYO

Japan's main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan revamped its executive lineup Friday, seeking to turn around the party's fortunes following its loss in the July upper house election.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Katsuya Okada, 69, was named secretary general, while former health minister Akira Nagatsuma, 62, became policy chief and former Finance Minister Jun Azumi, 60, was appointed Diet affairs chief. Former prime ministerial special adviser Hiroshi Ogushi, 56, is now election campaign chief.

Seiji Osaka, 63, was retained as deputy president, while the same post was also assumed by Chinami Nishimura, 55, who was secretary general.

CDPJ chief Kenta Izumi, 48, said that through the reshuffle, he hopes to "strengthen the party structure and better define the difference between the government" of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his party.

"The CDPJ holds many people who have experience in serving as prime minister or ministers. We will bring to the fore our stance to seek becoming the governing party," said Izumi.

The opposition party, which lost six seats in the House of Councillors election, concluded earlier this month that party executives bear "heavy responsibilities" for the poor showing. It had held 23 of the seats up for grabs before the election.

Izumi had said he will continue to serve as the party leader but will reshuffle the party's executive lineup ahead of deliberations in an extraordinary parliamentary session expected in October and local elections next spring.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

