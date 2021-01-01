Male-only rule should be prioritized in imperial succession: Suga

Japan's male-only succession rule should take precedence in discussions on how to achieve a stable imperial succession, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said in a radio program aired Sunday.
"Under current circumstances, male-only succession should be given priority," Suga said in a prerecorded radio show broadcast by Nippon Broadcasting System, referring to the long tradition of male succession. The program was recorded on Dec 18.
Suga's administration has said it would hold discussions on how to secure a stable imperial succession following calls from the Diet to address the issue.
The move comes amid concerns that the imperial household could run out of heirs. Currently, only three males are in line to succeed 60-year-old Emperor Naruhito -- his younger brother Crown Prince Fumihito, 55, the crown prince's son Hisahito, 14, and the emperor's uncle Prince Hitachi, 85.
The emperor and Empress Masako have a 19-year-old daughter, Princess Aiko. But the 1947 Imperial House Law states that only males in the paternal line can ascend the Chrysanthemum Throne.
In a Kyodo News poll conducted last year, the public has shown support for women to ascend the throne.© KYODO
smithinjapan
whi were those posters on the thread last week defending Japan’s abhorrent gender equality record?
Bob Fosse
Same photo as the last time this was discussed.
Hisahito’s knee grab and leaning into the foreground looks a little deliberate.
Comment, he wrote
watching Japan try and progress is like watching a car crash in slow motion and not being able to do a thing.
W Slifko
Better headline:
Prime Minister of Japan thinks that Japan should wait until the 22nd Century to join the 20th Century.
Zoroto
A comment like this should immediately prompt half the population to vote these people out of power. I have no idea why it doesn't.
Cameron
Bob’s comment made me look at the photo again; and by George I think he’s right! It’s almost like Prince Hisahito is chomping at the Imperial bit to get to the front of the line.
SandyBeachHeaven
@Zorot: I totally agree with 10000%
best comment here in a long time.
tooheysnew
This family will do everything it can to get one of its male members on the throne
KnowBetter
That photo has a certain uneasy cringe factor to it. It gives this weird vibe that there is more at play then just a simple family photo.
Cricky
Mr Suga, you do understand in the future there will only be 1 left.
Didn't they form an expert Pannel about this? We're their recommendations not personally acceptable to you? 80%+ of the population support females, do their (the) people's wishes matter not? Rhetorical question of course not.
3RENSHO
But will the Crown Prince allow his elder daughter to marry for...(GASP!)...love?
P. Smith
What are people worried about if a female succeeds to the throne? It’s a ridiculous institution and not as if the emperor or empress have superpowers. Abolish the system all together and save everyone me money.
JCR
How is he even allowed to say this in the 20th century? In my country this woud end his political career, if it didn't end already. Japan come on..
Mickelicious
Says who?
Simon Foston
I suppose that's because the decrepit old NSDAP-... sorry, LDP- and Nippon Kaigi fogies who backed him to become PM would drop him if he dared say otherwise.
Numan
The wife is the creepiest one in this family. She is the source for all of Prince Hisahito's Imperialistic ambitions! She wants to be Empress so bad that it is written all over her face.
BertieWooster
What does it matter anyway? It's just sham. The Emperor no longer emps! The last one had to go through a ton of red tape and get permission from kunaicho to quit!
Numan
By the way, this culture topic is being used by Suga to distract from the lockdown, the economy, and the Olympics because he has no favorable answers for any of them.
gokai_wo_maneku
Suga has to appeal to his conservative base. It is really funny that his party is called "Liberal" Democratic Party in English. They are actually far right conservatives.
Abbey
Narrow minded old fool.
rcch
Most of Japanese don't actually agree with these views anymore. But the problem is that they're not able to break the "system". Not yet. So they're apathetic and I don't think we can blame them for that.
Japan has a long way to go. The "dinosaurs" need to " get out of the way " first.
Kentarogaijin
Many crbbs here..
Their country, their culture..
Let Japan be Japan..
JJ Jetplane
For a country that wants to focus on pushing more women to the forefront, they seem to keep finding ways to deny women taking more leadership or symbolic roles.
Zoroto
Seriously? Would you have said the same thing to MLK?
Jandworld
Should you not care more about the 150000 internationals with failed marriages, and find a modern solution to how to act on behave of these future generations.