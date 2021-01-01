Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Crown Prince Akishino poses with his wife Crown Princess Kiko (2nd R) and their children, Princess Mako (L), Princess Kako (R) and Prince Hisahito at their Akasaka Estate residence in Tokyo, in this photo taken on Nov 14. Photo: Imperial Household Agency of Japan/REUTERS
politics

Male-only rule should be prioritized in imperial succession: Suga

24 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's male-only succession rule should take precedence in discussions on how to achieve a stable imperial succession, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said in a radio program aired Sunday.

"Under current circumstances, male-only succession should be given priority," Suga said in a prerecorded radio show broadcast by Nippon Broadcasting System, referring to the long tradition of male succession. The program was recorded on Dec 18.

Suga's administration has said it would hold discussions on how to secure a stable imperial succession following calls from the Diet to address the issue.

The move comes amid concerns that the imperial household could run out of heirs. Currently, only three males are in line to succeed 60-year-old Emperor Naruhito -- his younger brother Crown Prince Fumihito, 55, the crown prince's son Hisahito, 14, and the emperor's uncle Prince Hitachi, 85.

The emperor and Empress Masako have a 19-year-old daughter, Princess Aiko. But the 1947 Imperial House Law states that only males in the paternal line can ascend the Chrysanthemum Throne.

In a Kyodo News poll conducted last year, the public has shown support for women to ascend the throne.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

24 Comments
Login to comment

whi were those posters on the thread last week defending Japan’s abhorrent gender equality record?

7 ( +11 / -4 )

Same photo as the last time this was discussed.

Hisahito’s knee grab and leaning into the foreground looks a little deliberate.

4 ( +7 / -3 )

watching Japan try and progress is like watching a car crash in slow motion and not being able to do a thing.

16 ( +18 / -2 )

Better headline:

Prime Minister of Japan thinks that Japan should wait until the 22nd Century to join the 20th Century.

20 ( +22 / -2 )

A comment like this should immediately prompt half the population to vote these people out of power. I have no idea why it doesn't.

13 ( +17 / -4 )

Bob’s comment made me look at the photo again; and by George I think he’s right! It’s almost like Prince Hisahito is chomping at the Imperial bit to get to the front of the line.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

@Zorot: I totally agree with 10000%

best comment here in a long time.

-2 ( +4 / -6 )

This family will do everything it can to get one of its male members on the throne

0 ( +2 / -2 )

That photo has a certain uneasy cringe factor to it. It gives this weird vibe that there is more at play then just a simple family photo.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Mr Suga, you do understand in the future there will only be 1 left.

Didn't they form an expert Pannel about this? We're their recommendations not personally acceptable to you? 80%+ of the population support females, do their (the) people's wishes matter not? Rhetorical question of course not.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

But will the Crown Prince allow his elder daughter to marry for...(GASP!)...love?

3 ( +6 / -3 )

What are people worried about if a female succeeds to the throne? It’s a ridiculous institution and not as if the emperor or empress have superpowers. Abolish the system all together and save everyone me money.

6 ( +9 / -3 )

How is he even allowed to say this in the 20th century? In my country this woud end his political career, if it didn't end already. Japan come on..

3 ( +6 / -3 )

"Under current circumstances, male-only succession should be given priority," Suga said

Says who?

0 ( +4 / -4 )

Under current circumstances, male-only succession should be given priority," Suga said in a prerecorded radio show broadcast by Nippon Broadcasting System, referring to the long tradition of male succession.

I suppose that's because the decrepit old NSDAP-... sorry, LDP- and Nippon Kaigi fogies who backed him to become PM would drop him if he dared say otherwise.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

The wife is the creepiest one in this family. She is the source for all of Prince Hisahito's Imperialistic ambitions! She wants to be Empress so bad that it is written all over her face.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

What does it matter anyway? It's just sham. The Emperor no longer emps! The last one had to go through a ton of red tape and get permission from kunaicho to quit!

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

By the way, this culture topic is being used by Suga to distract from the lockdown, the economy, and the Olympics because he has no favorable answers for any of them.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Suga has to appeal to his conservative base. It is really funny that his party is called "Liberal" Democratic Party in English. They are actually far right conservatives.

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

Narrow minded old fool.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Most of Japanese don't actually agree with these views anymore. But the problem is that they're not able to break the "system". Not yet. So they're apathetic and I don't think we can blame them for that.

Japan has a long way to go. The "dinosaurs" need to " get out of the way " first.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Many crbbs here..

Their country, their culture..

Let Japan be Japan..

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

For a country that wants to focus on pushing more women to the forefront, they seem to keep finding ways to deny women taking more leadership or symbolic roles.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Many crbbs here..

Their country, their culture..

Let Japan be Japan..

Seriously? Would you have said the same thing to MLK?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Should you not care more about the 150000 internationals with failed marriages, and find a modern solution to how to act on behave of these future generations.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 28, 2020-Jan 3, 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥100,000 in Adachi—December 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Raising A Child In Japan: The Three-Year Health Check

Savvy Tokyo

Miyagi

GaijinPot Travel

Tochigi

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #111: Goodbye 2020, Hello 2021!

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

5 Japanese Books To Kickstart 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Seasonal Trends

Fukubukuro Favourites For 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #112: Have a Happy Year Of The Ox!

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 52

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

The Best Of Savvy Tokyo For 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog