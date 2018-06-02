Newsletter Signup Register / Login
From left: South Korean National Defense Minister Song Young-moo, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera join hands before their trilateral meeting at the 17th International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-la Dialogue, an annual defense and security forum in Asia, in Singapore, on Sunday. Photo: AP
politics

Mattis warns Japan, S Korea of bumpy road to Trump-Kim summit

1 Comment
By Lolita C Baldor
SINGAPORE

It will be a "bumpy road" to the nuclear negotiations with North Korea later this month, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis warned Sunday, telling his South Korean and Japanese counterparts they must maintain a strong defensive stance so the diplomats can negotiate from a position of strength.

Mattis was speaking at the start of a meeting with South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo and Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera on the final day of the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference. He said allies must remain vigilant.

"We can anticipate, at best, a bumpy road to the negotiations," Mattis said. "In this moment we are steadfastly committed to strengthening even further our defense cooperation as the best means for preserving the peace."

Plans are moving forward for a nuclear weapons summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12 in Singapore. And Mattis repeated the U.S. position that North Korea will only receive relief from U.N. national security sanctions when it demonstrates "verifiable and irreversible steps" to denuclearization.

Through an interpreter, Song said that this is a great turning point as North Korea takes its first steps toward denuclearization.

"Of course, given North Korea's past, we must be cautious in approaching this," he added that some of North Korea's recent measures "give us reasons to be positive and one can be cautiously optimistic as we move forward."

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

The truly authentic Japanese accommodation

Staying in a Kyoto ryokan is one of the most special experiences Japan has to offer. Enjoy unparalleled service, exquisite cuisine and an unforgettable immersion in the ancient art of Japanese hospitality.

View More

1 Comment
Login to comment

wrong approach

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shrines

Miyajidake Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Food and Drink

Genbikei Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Free All-You-Can-Drink Wine with Your Lunch Buffet

Tavola36

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 2-3

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

Lifestyle

Japan’s Love Hotels: What You Need To Know Before You Go

Savvy Tokyo

5 Free Mobile Games that Can Improve Your Basic Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Landmark

Lake Tazawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

7 Reasons Driving a Taxi in Japan is the Best Job You’ve Never Considered Before

GaijinPot Blog