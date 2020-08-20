Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Mayor of town in Kochi Prefecture resigns over groping incident

KOCHI

The mayor of Kuroshio, a coastal town in Kochi Prefecture, submitted his resignation on Wednesday after admitting he had committed indecent acts against a woman.

Katsuya Onishi, 49, apologized at a press conference at town hall, Sankei Shimbun reported. He said: "I am sorry for hurting the [female victim]. I have taken responsibility for causing turmoil in our administration by resigning."

During the press conference, Onishi admitted to groping and committing other indecent acts against the woman. He said he and the woman had been eating and drinking alcohol before going to his car.

Onishi added, "I was aware that the woman was adamant in her rejection of my advances." 

Additional details of the case were not revealed to protect the woman's privacy and identity, officials said.

Onishi, who was in his third term, ended the news conference by saying "I must have felt conceited and a sense of pride at having served as mayor for 10 years."

Hope he goes to jail. Really creepy looking, this guy.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

