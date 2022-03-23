Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Mayors request Biden visit Hiroshima, Nagasaki

1 Comment
TOKYO

The mayors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki requested Tuesday that U.S. President Joe Biden visit their cities during his expected trip to Japan later this year, as Russia has threatened to use nuclear weapons in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui and Nagasaki Mayor Tomohisa Taue, whose cities were attacked with atomic bombs during World War II, made the request in a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi in Tokyo.

Biden is expected to visit Japan when the country hosts a summit meeting of the so-called Quad grouping of democracies comprising Australia, India, Japan and the United States sometime before June.

"Visits by dignitaries to the places that suffered atomic bombings are crucial," Hayashi said at the outset of the talks. "It is very important for the international community to see the naked reality of an atomic bombing as that would mark the start of all efforts toward nuclear disarmament."

Russian President Vladimir Putin placed his country's nuclear forces on high alert earlier this month as Ukrainians put up resistance against Russian aggression and the United States and its allies rolled out economic sanctions against Moscow.

"With the (Russian) invasion of Ukraine, statements have been made about the possible use of nuclear weapons," Matsui said. "There is a growing sense of crisis."

Taue said, "I think it would be significant to have President Biden issue a message."

Before the meeting, the two mayors met U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel and urged Biden to visit their cities.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

The mayors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki requested Tuesday that U.S. President Joe Biden visit their cities during his expected trip to Japan later this year,

Multiple visits by each administration. Repeated expressions of solemnity, remembrance for events that happened 80 years ago. Constant reminders of the barbarity of war and the way it devalues humanity.

Methinks Japanese politicians might be missing something in how the events of World War 2 are considered.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

"It is very important for the international community to see the naked reality of an atomic bombing as that would mark the start of all efforts toward nuclear disarmament."

well I don't know how many foreign 'dignitaries' have come and had a look so far, but quite a few I guess.... doesn't seem to have had the desired effect.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

6 Jobs in Japan that Will Put a ‘Spring’ in Your Step

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Aogashima: A Natural Paradise, a Part of Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Spring Cleaning Lessons I Learned From My Japanese Mother-In-Law

Savvy Tokyo

Essential Things I’ve Learned From Raising Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Ways Japan Influenced ‘Star Wars’

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Bands Influenced by British Rock

GaijinPot Blog

Hamigaki: The Art Of A Beautiful Smile

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 21-27

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Chicken Katsu

GaijinPot Blog

Sakura House & Sakura Hotel: Your Second Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 More Cool Studio Ghibli Locations You Can Visit in Japan

GaijinPot Blog