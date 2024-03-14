Member of LDP's biggest faction says he doesn't know when slush fund scheme began

Hiroshige Seko, a key lawmaker of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's biggest faction, said Thursday that he did not know when the group began reimbursing portions of fundraising party revenue, regarded as a slush fund for its members.

At a session of the House of Councillors ethics committee, Seko admitted to having accepted around 15 million yen in total over five years through 2022. The statute of limitations under the political funds control law does not come into effect in this case.

Seko, who was elected to parliament in 1998 and served as deputy chief cabinet secretary for about four years through August 2016 under the government of then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, added he had obtained reimbursed funds since 2013.

But Seko, former LDP secretary general in the upper house, said he was not aware of when the practice was launched and resumed even though Abe had once decided to stop paying back money for its members in a meeting involving its executives in April 2022.

The council on political ethics in the upper house came two weeks after a similar session in the House of Representatives was held to probe allegations that some LDP factions underreported their incomes from party ticket sales to create a slush fund.

Japan's upper house convened the deliberative panel on political ethics for the first time ever. LDP lawmakers -- Shoji Nishida and Seiko Hashimoto, who was president of the now-defunct Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee -- also participated.

Nishida lambasted executives of the Abe faction, including Seko, for not fulfilling accountability concerning the scandal.

"No one has answered anything important," Nishida said, calling on the executives to conduct a thorough investigation to uncover when the faction came up with the scheme to distribute what the public suspects as a slush fund for its members.

For two days through March 1, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who heads the LDP, and four major members of the largest faction, formerly led by Abe, attended the lower house committee, but they were criticized for failing to provide sufficient explanations.

Seko's remarks drew attention as he was viewed as having knowledge of why the Abe faction restarted allocating funds to its members. He headed the faction, which has already decided to disband, within the upper house from 2016.

The upper house lawmaker, however, emphasized that he and other executives did not agree to resume the scheme at a gathering in August 2022, one month after Abe was fatally shot. Seko added he did not take part in any further meetings with them.

After grilling Seko, Renho, a senior member of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said she felt the role of the ethics panel was limited as witnesses cannot be charged with perjury, unlike in the Diet.

In another development, the ruling and opposition blocs agreed to hold a televised committee meeting on Monday in which former education minister Hakubun Shimomura will be questioned. Shimomura previously served as secretary general of the Abe faction.

Shimomura is believed to know when and how the slush fund practice began. He has apparently kept his distance from other executives of the Abe faction, who are alleged to have initiated and perpetuated the money offering scheme to its members.

Abe's assassination and the death in November 2023 of former lower house speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda, who led the faction for around seven years from 2014, has made it difficult for LDP lawmakers to probe how and when the group started the slush fund practice.

© KYODO