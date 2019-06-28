Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) is greeted by well-wishers upon her arrival in Japan for the G20 summit as officials sought to play down fears over her health Photo: AFP
politics

Merkel arrives in Osaka after shaking scare

0 Comments
By Kazuhiro NOGI
OSAKA

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived Friday at the G20 meeting in Osaka amid fears over her health after she suffered a second bout of uncontrollable shaking in just over a week.

Merkel's plane touched down in the western Japanese city with a German government spokesman stressing: "She is doing well. Nothing is wrong."

The 65-year-old German leader sparked renewed fears for her health on the eve of the summit, as she began to tremble at a speech given by the German president. The shaking lasted around two minutes, according to a DPA photographer present.

A previous bout of uncontrollable shaking last week was blamed on dehydration on a hot summer's day.

Officials sought to play down the fears over her health.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said she would not cancel any of her engagements in the coming days, which promise to be hectic.

Merkel is to participate in the two-day G20 gathering and numerous bilateral meetings. These include what is shaping up to be a fractious tete-a-tete with US President Donald Trump who called Germany "delinquent" before he left for Osaka.

She flies from Osaka straight to a crunch EU summit on Sunday where leaders will seek to clinch agreement on who will lead the bloc's institutions.

Frequently hailed as Europe's most influential leader and the world's most powerful woman, Merkel has enjoyed relatively robust health during a long career at Germany's helm.

She has said she will leave politics at the end of her term in 2021.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Cities

Tsuruoka

GaijinPot Travel

Mamas

5 More Baby-Friendly Cafes That You Don’t Want To Miss

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Travel

A Beginner’s Guide to Climbing Mt. Fuji

GaijinPot Blog

Community Support

Women Dating Women In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 26, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Sweat the Small Stuff: 5 Tips for Passing the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Lifestyle

How to Fight Against Climate Change Living in Japan

Savvy Tokyo