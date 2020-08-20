MeToo movement journalist sues lawmaker for liking defaming tweets

Shiori Ito, a journalist and symbol of Japan's #MeToo movement, sued ruling party member Mio Sugita for damages on Thursday for allegedly clicking the "like" icon on several tweets she says defamed her.
In a suit filed with the Tokyo District Court, Ito is seeking 2.2 million yen in damages from Sugita for liking tweets by other people. The lawmaker, a member of the Liberal Democratic Party, allegedly criticized Ito on Twitter and on a BBC program between June and July 2018, according to the complaint.
In a country where few sexual assault victims come forward, Ito, 31, has become a symbol of Japan's movement against sexual abuse after going public with a rape accusation against Noriyuki Yamaguchi, a former Washington bureau chief of Tokyo Broadcasting System Television Inc.
The district court last December ordered Yamaguchi, a biographer of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, to pay 3.3 million yen in damages to Ito, recognizing he "had sexual intercourse without the consent of Ito, who was in a state of intoxication and unconscious."
Speaking at a press conference in Tokyo, Ito's lawyer said that liking the tweets is the equivalent of "group bullying," adding Sugita must be responsible for her remarks even if it is in cyberspace.
Ito claims the tweets that Sugita liked included a post that says Ito should stop pretending to be a rape victim.
Sugita's office said Thursday it cannot comment on the matter because it has yet to receive the complaint.
Sugita came under criticism two years ago for saying the government should not support sexual-minority couples because they cannot bear offspring and thus are not "productive."
Ito on Thursday also sued a former associate professor of the University of Tokyo, Shohei Osawa, for several tweets she says defamed her.
According to the complaint also filed with the Tokyo District Court, Ito is seeking 1.1 million yen in damages for several posts by Osawa, including one that called Ito an "enemy of men" after her June lawsuit against cartoonist Toshiko Hasumi.
Ito is seeking 5.5 million yen from Hasumi for five posts she made between June 2017 and last December that included an illustration of a woman who appears to be Ito, and 2.2 million yen from a creator and a doctor, both men, who allegedly spread the posts.© KYODO
Sugita's quite the cheerleader for misogyny:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mio_Sugita
Clicking like button and posting in comments are two whole different things. I support the #MeToo movement, but she is crazy if she thinks she can win that lawsuit. You might as well put me in prison then cosidered how many video's and comments i liked in all these years. Even this websites itself everyone is making use of the liking and disliking function. Ps: Abe would probably able to sue a whole lot of people on this site itself. lol
Regardless of Sugita's demeanor and also the contents of the tweets this lawsuit would set a dangerous precedence. As with any law which stymies the free exchange of ideas or the ability to freely provide an opinion this could one day be used against Shiori Ito (or any plaintiff for that matter).
Although I find the tweets disgusting and vile if someone can be sued for merely hitting a like button (which could also be in error) the unintended consequences could be drastic.
You might be surprised then to learn how many employers will refuse to hire people who have liked or disliked certain social media posts or for posts the job applicant made. Likewise some employers will terminate people for their off work social media content. Many employers demand job seekers hand over all of their social media names and passwords so they can investigate your social media posts to see if the person they are considering for a job might turn out to be embarrassing to them.
Well, there's recent precedent in the case of independent journalist Yasumi Iwakami who was fined 330,000 Yen for retweeting comments about the former governor of Osaka, Toru Hashimoto, who was accused of bullying a subordinate who committed suicide.
The Iwakami lawsuit is seen as a clear case of judicial harassment of the media and attracted international attention.
https://rsf.org/en/news/japanese-journalist-victim-judicial-harassment-defamatory-retweet
Sugita and Hasumi are vile people, truly revolting. Good luck to Ms. Ito. Given that the boot is on the other foot than in the Hashimoto case, one fears that she might need it.
Just goes to show how out of touch the Metoo peddlers are with reality.
They crave attention and are utter snowflakes.
Suing for a "like" click.
Ridiculous.
Enough with the these pc swj's! Now they're making law suits for someone clicking "like" button. Next, they'll be suing for reading any info on the web.