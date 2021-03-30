Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Health minister apologizes for late-night party by 23 employees

14 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's health minister apologized Tuesday over a late-night party involving 23 officials of his ministry held last week in Tokyo despite the metropolitan government's request for shorter business hours to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Norihisa Tamura said at a press conference the big farewell party held at a restaurant in the capital's glitzy Ginza district until around midnight last Wednesday "betrayed the people's trust."

The ministry is at the forefront of the state response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the country completely lifted its second state of emergency over the virus on March 21, the Tokyo government has requested restaurants and bars to close by 9 p.m., effective until April 21.

The government's coronavirus task force also recommends limiting dining to a maximum of four people from a close circle, such as family members and colleagues.

A senior health ministry official said in the Diet on Tuesday the party organizers had booked a table at a Ginza restaurant that is open until 11 p.m.

The gathering of the ministry's division of health for the elderly started at 7:15 p.m. last Wednesday and more than 10 of the 23 participants including the division chief remained there until around midnight. Most of the attendees talked with each other without wearing face masks, the official added.

Tamura said the ministry has launched a probe to check whether there were other late-night dinner parties involving its officials, and indicated that those in attendance will be punished.

"Twenty-three is an abnormal number (of participants), and a huge problem," Tamura said.

"It is extremely regrettable that the health ministry, which is in charge of the coronavirus response, was involved in such a case," the government's top spokesman Katsunobu Kato said at a press conference.

Kato, who served previously as health minister, said he thought "What on earth are they doing?" when he first heard about the case.

Opposition lawmakers criticized the gathering, with Jun Azumi, the Diet affairs chief of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, saying it was "outrageous" and indicating Tamura should be held accountable for the matter.

So how many of those 23 people are going to get the sack? Anything less would mean the apologies are empty and the people's trust is utterly misplaced.

6 ( +7 / -1 )

"What on earth are they doing?"

Maybe enjoying the life. Working in the ministry is not easy everyday, certainly boring.

-6 ( +1 / -7 )

What on earth are they doing?

Enjoying!

-7 ( +0 / -7 )

Need to practice what they preach

5 ( +5 / -0 )

At least someone at a higher level than the division chief should also lose his job, this is not some kind of impromptu escapade by a couple of guys but a well organized party involving quite a lot of people, that means that everybody there felt it was fine to laugh in the face of the people that are actually trying their best to keep the number of infections low.

Not that the requests are so effective, but if the people in charge are going to put lukewarm measures instead of something that would actually reduce the number of cases, the least that they should do is to make sure their own employees obey those measures.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

Maybe their phones were jammed by the restaurant and they could not tell what time it was?

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

"It is extremely regrettable''

LOL. well O.K. then.

That's taken care of that. Carry on everyone, you're all doing very well.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

" Health minister apologizes for late-night party by 23 employees "

Well, you apologized. As long as you apologize, we will just pretend that it never happen.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

"It is extremely regrettable ...."

This phrase should be nominated for J-govt phrase of the year...or a decade.

Clean sweep of the awards, nothing else even comes close.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Yeah, yeah, “It’s regrettable! We’ve hurt the trust of the people. We vow to win that trust back. Well launch an investigation into ourselves. We vow to be transparent,” etc. etc.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Stupid is as stupid does. Par for the course. Vote these guys out, haven't you had enough of the LDP Japan?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

marcelitoToday  04:49 pm JST

"It is extremely regrettable ...."

... that they were caught.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The ministry is at the forefront of the state response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

How so? It's literally Nishimura who is charge of the response.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

maximum of four people from a close circle, such as family members and colleagues.

Literally the only country in the world where a "colleague" is considered a close circle.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

