Minister fends off criticism that decision to suspend travel subsidy campaign came too late

The minister in charge of Japan's response to the novel coronavirus on Wednesday defended the government's nationwide suspension of its travel subsidy program over the New Year holidays, fending off criticism that the move came too late amid a surge in infections across the country.

Yasutoshi Nishimura said halting the Go To Travel campaign, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's signature effort to promote domestic tourism and prop up the economy, from Dec 28 to Jan 11 was a "painful decision" but one that represented the "best timing" to reduce face-to-face interactions that could spread the virus.

"We will do everything we can to stop the spread of infections at an early stage," Nishimura said during an out-of-session committee meeting of the House of Representatives.

Health experts had been urging the suspension of the travel subsidy program in parts of the country that were continuing to see a rise in coronavirus cases.

The government stopped the program for Osaka and Sapporo in late November, but Suga waited until Monday to suspend it nationwide after the country logged a record of over 3,000 daily new infections.

In the committee meeting, Kensuke Onishi, a lawmaker belonging to the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, criticized the government's delayed response.

Masato Imai, also of the CDPJ, said the start date for suspending the travel subsidy program should be brought forward. "We have to stop infections now. Dec 28 is too late."

Pushed on the need for legislation to provide compensation to businesses that are asked to temporarily close, Nishimura said there were ongoing discussions on "how to improve the effectiveness" of the legal framework for tackling the coronavirus.

"We will speed up (the process of) considering the matter," he said.

