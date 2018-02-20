Minister for Okinawa, Northern Territories hospitalized after suspected stroke

Japan's minister in charge of Okinawa and Northern Territories affairs is in hospital for observation after suffering a suspected "light stroke," the government's top spokesman said Tuesday.
Tetsuma Esaki, 74, will likely need to remain in hospital for several days for tests, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference.
Suga said Esaki became unwell Monday night. Esaki was absent from a cabinet meeting earlier Tuesday.
He was appointed to his current role, his first cabinet post, in August last year to deal with matters related to the southern island prefecture and a group of islands controlled by Russia but claimed by Japan.© KYODO
Cricky
74, retire. And those who are also still in positions of Power...retire.
Alfie Noakes
It was the map. Obviously too much for his system to cope with.
http://newsinfo.inquirer.net/963481/japan-displays-documents-to-defend-claims-to-disputed-isles-disputed-isles-japan-south-korea-china-tetsuma-esaki
74 years old and should have been at home dandling his grandchildren on his knee.
BertieWooster
Poor guy. I feel sorry for him. Who on Earth would give a 74 year old guy a post like that, with entirely different problems and at opposite ends of the country too?
bones
At 74,this man should be enjoying time with his grand kids, playing croquette or sitting in the park reminiscing on the good old days.
wtfjapan
74! hold on isnt the retirement age 60? I doubt he had to get a huge cut in pay also for working past the retirement age.
Pukey2
I bet he chose to work. The money must be good.
serendipitous1
Trump will be 72 soon. Wish he'd retire or be retired.