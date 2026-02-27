 Japan Today
Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi Image: AP
politics

Koizumi hits back at Chinese criticism over Japan's defense buildup

TOKYO

Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi on Friday fired back at China's continued criticism of Japanese attempts to reinforce its defense capabilities.

"China appears to have been waging a propaganda campaign against us, as if Japan is becoming militaristic," Koizumi told reporters when he was asked about the Japanese government's push to eliminate the limitation of defense equipment transfers to five noncombat purposes -- rescue, transport, warning, surveillance and minesweeping.

He then implied the government's move was largely driven by the growing security threat posed by China, citing data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

China's arms exports over the 10 years from 2015 to 2024 totaled about $17 billion, "making it the fourth-largest arms exporter in the world, while Japan isn't even in the top 50," Koizumi said.

Beijing has criticized Tokyo and imposed a series of economic measures since Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested in parliament in November that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could trigger a response by Japan's Self-Defense Forces.

China claims the self-ruled island is part of its territory and argues the Taiwan issue is purely an "internal affair."

"In the current security situation, it is essential for us to develop our own defense capabilities without counting on a particular country (for parts procurement)," Koizumi said.

In mid-January, Koizumi visited drone startup Neros Technologies in Los Angeles, with the acquisition of large numbers of unmanned aerial vehicles a pillar of his ministry's spending plans.

The company, established in 2023, manufactures drones used by the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Army without using Chinese-made components in their main parts, aiming to address security concerns and ensure supply chain security.

