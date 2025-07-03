 Japan Today
Supporters of candidates put up election campaign posters on a candidate bulletin board on the official campaign kick-off day for the July 20 upper house election, in Tokyo on Thursday. Image: REUTERS/Issei Kato
politics

Minor opposition parties tout economic plans in election pitches

TOKYO

As official campaigning began Thursday for Japan's July 20 House of Councillors election, minor opposition parties expected to gain ground pitched economic plans to voters struggling with rising living costs.

Yuichiro Tamaki, head of the Democratic Party for the People, which increased its clout in October's House of Representatives election with pledges to raise the income tax threshold, stressed his party's commitment to reviving Japan's sluggish economy.

"We will progress our gross income-raising economic plans that ensure everyone's hard work is rewarded," Tamaki said in Tokyo's Shimbashi area.

His party has pushed Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's minority government to pledge an increase, though not to the level the DPP is seeking.

Sanseito, a right-wing populist party which has come under increased attention after gaining more seats than expected in June's Tokyo assembly election, appealed to voter unease over declining living standards and a growing foreign population.

"We will put in specific restrictions on foreigners buying land, apartments, water sources and infrastructure," leader Sohei Kamiya said in the capital's Ginza shopping district.

Amid his party's growing popularity on the right, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and others are pledging measures in response to concerns over foreigners.

Speaking in Tokyo's Shinjuku area, Reiwa Shinsengumi leader Taro Yamamoto rebuked proposals by other opposition parties to partially reduce the consumption tax amid soaring food prices, saying there "should be a speedy abolition of the consumption tax. Small businesses are suffering."

His party has called for scrapping the sales tax since its founding in 2019.

Hirofumi Yoshimura, governor of Osaka Prefecture and head of the Japan Innovation Party, emphasized his commitment to easing the social insurance burden on working-age people, as rising costs to support Japan's aging population put pressure on salaries.

"Insurance premiums make up the largest pay deductions. When the children of today become adults, how will they be able to support the elderly? We must work to reduce those costs," he said at a stump speech in Osaka.

