Yokota frustrated at stalled talks on abducted daughter's 58th birthday

Sakie Yokota has expressed her frustration at deadlocked negotiations between Japan and North Korea that have failed to realize the return of her daughter Megumi, who remains missing after her abduction by Pyongyang agents in 1977 at the age of 13 and would have turned 58 on Wednesday.

"I want to ask the Japanese government, what would you do if it were your own child?" Yokota, 86, said at a recent press conference with a group of abductees' family members headed by her son Takuya. "I feel an extremely deep rage."

Yokota recounted that up until her daughter was around elementary school age, she would celebrate Megumi's birthday with cake, a decorative sushi dish called chirashizushi and by singing her the birthday song.

With Nov. 15 marking 45 years since Megumi was abducted on her way home from school in Niigata on the Sea of Japan coast, Yokota said she has endured a feeling of "madness" since her daughter's disappearance.

"I want to make North Korea understand that I will do my best (to rescue her)," Yokota said, adding that she wanted Japan to become a "strong and splendid country."

Yokota's husband, Shigeru, who had long led the group of abductees' families, died in 2020 at the age of 87, without being reunited with Megumi.

Takuya, 54, also recalled a story of someone coming to bring the family a birthday cake for his sister following her abduction and said he remembered the "warm sentiments" they received from supporters.

Given the situation surrounding limited access to food and medication in North Korea, he said, "Megumi has been forced to endure harsh circumstances for 45 years. This is unacceptable."

"The Japanese government's carelessness to do anything can only be called inaction," Takuya said as he urged more diplomatic efforts.

Tokyo officially lists 17 Japanese nationals as having been abducted by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s. Five of them were returned after then Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi met with North Korea's Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang on Sept. 17, 2002, the first-ever summit between the two countries in the absence of diplomatic ties.

North Korea has told Japan that eight abductees, including Megumi, have died and the rest never entered the nation.

After Koizumi revisited Pyongyang in 2004, North Korea handed over to Japan cremated remains it claims to be those of Megumi, but they were later proven through DNA analysis not to be hers.

