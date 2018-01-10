Moon calls for 'heartfelt' apology from Japan over 'comfort women'

South Korean President Moon Jae-In on Wednesday called for a "heartfelt apology" from Japan to the victims of wartime sex slavery, condemning a 2015 agreement as a "wrongful" solution.
Seoul said this week that it would not seek to renegotiate the deal, as it had been agreed by both Tokyo and the previous South Korean government.
But it said it would no longer use Japanese money to compensate the survivors.
The issue of women forced into sexual slavery for Japanese troops in World War II has roiled relations between the neighbours -- both of them US allies and both threatened by nuclear-armed North Korea -- for decades.
The deal on the so-called "comfort women" should not have been struck without the involvement of the victims, Moon told a New Year press conference.
"This issue cannot be resolved through a give-and-take deal between governments struck over the victims' head," he said.
"A wrong knot has to be untied. Japan should accept the truth, make a heartfelt apology to victims."
Doing so would enable the survivors to forgive it for its past wrongs, he added.
The agreement was finalised by now-ousted president Park Geun-Hye under pressure from Washington in the face of mounting security threats from North Korea.
Under the deal, South Korea promised not to raise the issue again and Japan transferred 1 billion yen (now $8.9 million) to a foundation dedicated to supporting the victims.
Tokyo has reacted angrily to comments on the issue this week by Seoul.
Yoshihide Suga, the top Japanese government spokesman and the Chief Cabinet Secretary, said Wednesday: "Japan can never accept it if the South Korean side demands we take further measures despite the agreement that confirmed the final and irreversible solution on the issue."
Moon had lambasted the agreement on the campaign trail and was elected president in May after Park was impeached and jailed over a massive corruption scandal.
But he said Wednesday: "The fact that there was an official agreement between Korea and Japan cannot be denied. It is also important to deal with Korea's relationship with Japan carefully."© 2018 AFP
Dango bong
give back the money you took from Japan in agreement to put the issue to rest petulant korea
Yubaru
I hope he doesn't hold his breath waiting for the apology!
Speed
No.
Tommy Jones
He should have asked for an apology backed by actions that demonstrate the sincerity of the apology.
Geoff Gillespie
Bollocks to all of that, how about Moon's Neville Chamberlain-style appeasement of North Korea - now that's something to apologise for! Kin Jong Un isn't the fool everybody though that he was.
OssanAmerica
Moon is talking out both ends. He will uphold the 2015 Agreement but at the same time says
"A wrong knot has to be untied. Japan should accept the truth, make a heartfelt apology to victims.".
74% of the surviving Comfort Women have ACCEPTED Japan's PRIME MINESTERIAL APOLOGY and have or intend to ACCEPT the money. So if the majority of the actual women are satisfied, how can he say ;
The deal on the so-called "comfort women" should not have been struck without the involvement of the victims" "This issue cannot be resolved through a give-and-take deal between governments struck over the victims' head,"
It makes absolutely no sense at all, except that concluding and upholding the 2015 Agreement is in the best interests of South Korea, the majority of the surviving Comfort Women are satisfied with the apology anf compensation.....but the Chong Dae Hyup and other anti-Japan activists in South Korea have such a stranglehold on South Korean politics that he has no choice but to make such contradictory statements. Perhaps one day South Korea will have a leader and administration that is strong enough to take the reins of the country and not let the country be hijacked.
erbaviva
here we go again,,,how can anybody take SK seriously? of course they have to distract the people of SK because the winter olympic is such a failure, almost 70 % of tickets unsold, hotels are empty, Its all a farce.
Samit Basu
@Dango bong
The 1 billion yen is already in an escrow account addressed to the government of Japan.
Japanese government refuses to provide a detail on which account to wire the money back to Japan.
@Yubaru
Moon needs Japan to not apologize, so that he can continue to demonize and humiliate Japan on international stages. Japan actually apologizing for the forced conscription of comfort women would take that away from Moon.
gubijin
What? Again? After "heartfelt," will it be "sincere," followed by "deep, remorseful" apologies later? I used to feel bad and sorry about the comfort women matter, but SK, can we please move on? You did a remarkable job in bringing the North to the negotiating table for the Winter Olympics. I think you all, China, Japan, NK, SK should use this as a springboard for advancing peace in Asia. SK, please don't put a damper on your relations with Japan. If both sides work together with their technologies, intelligence, diligent work force, and brains, so much more can be accomplished.
Vernon Watts
Must be an Asian thing—constant whining. Not hardly a peep out of the Russians and Germans about the million-plus women raped on both sides during WWII. Just an ugly fact of war; never forget, but get over it and move on.
Matt Hartwell
I'm starting to wonder. A cultural thing in Asia perhaps.
Schopenhauer
Politicians should keep distances to historical matters. They are not scholars and they are not in a position to verify historical truths. Korean politicians are too much involved in historical matters.
sensei258
If I see another story like this I'm gonna scream. Enough is freakin enough already
Tommy Jones
If Japan backed up its apologies with actions that demonstrate the apology was sincere instead of actions that undercut the apology, the ROK would have no leg upon which to bitch. If Japan did demonstrate sincerity and the ROK continued to bitch, then it would be appropriate to fault the ROK.
Aly Rustom
Maybe the international community needs to get involved, since these two countries are not going to conclude this issue on their own
Strangerland
Warm up the vocal cords, because this is going to happen again in a few months.
sensei258
No matter how many times, no matter how sincere, no matter how much reparations are paid, there will ALWAYS be those who want more. Why? Because the bottom line is the bottom line. A free ride on the Nihon gravy train
SaikoPhysco
This is just stupid.... does he want an apology and then to make it "heartfelt", have them all commit Hara Kiri? Will that finally do it. Another Korean Politician working the crowd.... I question whether his request itself is "Heartfelt".
thepersoniamnow
Heartfelt? What does that even mean literally? Is this middle school?
Seems about on middle school level mentality here from Moon.
“Japan” cannot apologize. Nations of hundreds of millions cannot all do the same thing. The government can make a formal apology and it can be accepted or rejected.
Korea has already accepted several apologises and payments. So in essense, you are simply picking at an old scab...looking for trouble.
Samit Basu
@OssanJapan
No, it's not.
Comfort women themselves sent a letter to Moon demanding an officially written strong worded termination of the comfort women agreement instead of this "We will not abide by it, it's dead." kind of termination.
Perhaps one day South Korea will have a leader and administration that is strong enough to take the reins of the country
Moon is such leader. A 70% apppoval rating. Additionaly, 70% of Korea population favor terminating the agreement.
@gubijin
No.
@Vernon Watts
The State of Germany and Russia didn't order mass rapes. The Empire of Japan did, but has not apologized and instead denies making such orders.
@Aly Ruston
Indeed, the UN HRC already demanded that Japan apologize to comfort women for their forced conscription last year, but Japan denied wrongdoing to UN last year.
The world sides with Korea on this issue, Japan is all alone, just like the whaling.
@SaikoPhysco
No, just Abe san bowing down before the comfort women and asking for their forgiveness, with his forehead touching the floor.
extanker
The leader of the Japanese government apologized. But they want a bigger apology? Regardless of your position on the matter, the agreement was reached and SK constantly trying to back out of it because they don't like it is some Trump level antics.
I used to think that Japan needs to get over things like the comfort women statue issue, but with SK constantly poking them in the eye about the whole issue, I'm starting to see why they get so worked up.
StevieJ
Seems reasonable enough. But you know Japan won't do it because they already paid their "gomen" money. Meanwhile they'll continue to omit it from text books and flat out deny it ever happened.
smithinjapan
Good on Moon, and if Japan wants to do the right thing, it will SINCERELY apologize, once and for all, and both nations can move forward. This is in the limelight more than ever with SK in prime position to deal with NK effectively, so Japan will once again be the bad guy if they become big babies and refuse, saying it's "regrettable" or worse. Japan's lukewarm apologies while flashing money around are simply not enough. They need to be like Germany was after the war -- a country now very respected for making amends. For those who say Japan has done enough, don't forget that the very day Abe said "Bad things happened" and offered money, his wife visited Yasukuni, and many lawmakers said the whole issue of sexual slavery was propaganda. Hell, posters on here like OssanAmerica say the women were all well-paid prostitutes and Japan did no wrong.
Pay back the money, absolutely, but don't give up on the apology!
Samit Basu
@extanker
Abe apologized for the moral responsibility of comfort women taking place.
Abe NEVER apologized for Japanese state ordering the forced conscription of comfort women, in fact Japan officially denies making such order and widely condemned worldwide.
Samit Basu
This is the Japanese government's official position on the forced conscription of comfort women.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Srxi304RX9A
Japanese gov’t denies issue of comfort women at UN session
Published on Feb 16, 2016
A Japanese government delegation on Tuesday said the issue of comfort women was made up on the basis of a fictional story and there is no document confirming that they were forced into sexual servitude, during a session with the United Nations in Geneva, Switerzland.
Samit Basu
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2016/02/17/national/history/no-documents-found-confirm-military-forced-comfort-women-sexual-servitude-japan-envoy-tells-u-n/
NZ2011
War sucks, terrible things happen, and the winning side decides who was the baddies.
I do wish modern Japan could more clearly separate itself from the now non-existent Japanese Empire and be more clear in saying sorry for the actions of those people at that time and promise to never repeat, but unfortunately didn't take the opportunity to vilify, rightly so, a specific group of people like in Germany. (Despite the fact that without general public support the Nazis would have never gained the power they did).
This is what happens when somewhat nationalistic right leaning people take office.. they look back on history with rose tinted glasses.
However, like Im not responsible for anything anyone else does, my Grandfather, Father, Brother when is enough enough... how long does this go on for, and is this really about making reparations to these people or using them as political playing cards to score points...
smithinjapan.
We will see about NK, I can hope we move towards a more stable region, but feel its more likely that NK is just playing a waiting game to try and reduce the presence of the US in the region (likely with the full support of China) and will keep up its development, all be it more quietly, until the next time it all kicks off... I really hope I'm wrong.
RealCDN
I think that heartfelt has now migrated downward to being a simple but annoying pain in the butt.
Dukeleto
I think this latest request on the comfort woman has finally pushed the balance of sympathy towards the Japanese side. I think people from unaffected nations with a more objective view are starting to see that actually SK will never be satisfied. SK have now scored an “own goal” on this one and every time they attempt to raise the subject people are going to roll their eyes oh say “oh geez not again”. Effectively they have basically sidelined and marginalised the very group they supposedly sort to gain sympathy for. This has was and has always been a political tool by SK nationalists to stick a knife in the collective Japanese side. They have now finally overplayed their hand. The only losers are the poor victims themselves who have been used both literally and figuratively by both sides. I feel sorry for them, they have been used as pawns by their own government. These woman have more dignity and respect than the political whores who are currently exploiting them. Shameless!
Strangerland
It's pushed me right to the middle. I believe both countries share equal blame now for not resolving this issue. The S. Koreans have negotiated in bad faith now, after agreeing to a solution, then reneging on their agreement.
extanker
According to the official statement, he actually did. Here's a link and the specific text, in case you need a refresher. I've highlighted the relevant parts for you.
https://blogs.wsj.com/japanrealtime/2015/12/28/full-text-japan-south-korea-statement-on-comfort-women/
* The issue of comfort women, with an involvement of the Japanese military authorities at that time, was a grave affront to the honor and dignity of large numbers of women, *and the Government of Japan is painfully aware of responsibilities from this perspective.
*As Prime Minister of Japan, Prime Minister Abe expresses anew his most sincere apologies and remorse to all the women who underwent immeasurable and painful experiences and suffered incurable physical and psychological wounds as comfort women.*
Aly Rustom
Thanks for the info. I wasn't aware of that.
>
Cricky
Denial, denial regrettable that other countries are honest about a part of Japanese history that the Japanese Government refuse to face, let alone apologise, as for those in power any acknowledgement would mean their family complicity in these crimes might come to light.
NCIS Reruns
In the Japanese scheme of things, even an admission of wrongdoing and apology can be a way of gaining "face." But it takes two to tango, and I can understand Japan's reluctance to take Moon up on his offer, since the likely response would be more hysterical denunciations and attempts to pour more salt in old wounds. The headline I saw in a newspaper a day or so ago suggested that Japan's future course of action be "mokusatsu" --- to treat the issue with silent contempt.
viking68
So, if the agreement is worthless, then why accept it in the first place and why accept the money. This kind of backtracking makes it hard to trust the government.
They should start untying the knot by giving back the money, plus interest.
He mentioned a heartfelt apology, but what is it they really need? I have read of several apologies. A heartfelt apology or a purse string apology. It seems that Japan has done both on several times, but the K government keeps the money and then comes back for more.
Farmboy
Basically, there is no real solution to this problem. Korea will never be satisfied, will never move on, and nothing more heartfelt will be forthcoming from Japan. This is just a fact, accepted or not.
goldorak
Spot on. I think those who 'wish' Japan were 'more like Germany' are missing the point. Post-war healing isn't only about bad guys taking responsibility for they what they did but also 'victims' allowing them to do so then move on. Czech, Poles, Danes, French, Belgians, Austrians etc realised that long time ago that's why they are now closer to Germany than they are to those who freed therm. SK's bitterness and self-entitlement is rather sad quite frankly pathetic.
Frank Thornton
As I have mentioned before, it's a never ending story. Whatever Japan does, it may be settled for a while (as it has in the past) until someone decides that the apology wasn't deep enough or the legal payment wasn't big enough and everything starts all over again.
Ex_Res
Nobody can change the past, but everybody can change the future.
I just wish that someday, somebody in Japanese government would step out of the ranks, show initiative, and admit to Japans past wrongdoings, and sincerely apologise.
That I believe would really change the future for both countries, and for the best.
Strangerland
I agree with you as to why it has worked in Europe. However, the Japan/Korea issue is different, in that neither side is willing to do what should be done. The Japanese won't atone and the Koreans won't forgive.
dcog9065
Well SK took just 1 day to revert to form, a new record for them. SK is now a farce and their prostitutes' claims are illegitimate, thankfully this has been cleared up
Chief Akwame
And what is.”a heart-felt apology”? For how long will you continue to demand an apology as if you are saints and Japan is evil? Let’s put the past to rest for no apology is heart-felt more than peaceful co-existence. Every country has its bad and evil deeds and it is human. To err is human and to forgive divine.
Your repeated demand for apology every opportunity and year may soon ...
Osaka_Doug
I agree with the Japanese government that rehashing the agreement is not possible because it was already completed, however, the Japanese government could show sincerity by updating all school history texts and teacher guides confirming the situation occurred and include discussions about justice and humanity in high school cirriculums. Developing a better understanding in Japan of some of the historical events of the Asian-Pacific War has more effect than fake apologies in both countries.
Kim Jong Unfollow
Both signed the agreement, If Korea wants to break it, let them and let them live with their toxic story. Japan should just move on and ignore this as it's settled in 2015.
CrazyJoe
The stupid neither forgive nor forget; the naive forgive and forget; the wise forgive but do not forget.
xin xin
Not only is SK repeating the cycle, we here are also repeating it ad nauseam.
Mr. Noidall
I don't know what kind of games SK is playing. Take the wig from Norman Bates' mother and put it on President Moon, and he looks just like the lady in the photo the other day accompanied by the headline that said SK wouldn't be seeking to re-negotiate the deal. Also, if the victims will no longer receive Japanese money, what will SK do with that money that was earmarked for the victims?
gelendestrasse
I don't know what SK wants now. The Emperor has visited, money has been paid at least twice, there have been apologies. It's never enough.