Moon calls for 'peace economy' with N Korea; slams Japan

South Korea's president on Monday described the country's escalating trade war with Japan as a wake-up call to revamp its economy and issued a nationalistic call for economic cooperation with North Korea, which he said would allow the Koreas to erase Japan's economic superiority in "one burst."
President Moon Jae-in's comments were made during a meeting with senior aides to discuss Japan's imposing of trade curbs on South Korea. They came as a surprise as North Korea has raised tensions in recent weeks with tests of new short-range weapons that experts say pose a serious threat to the South Korea's security.
"The advantage Japan's economy has over us is the size of its (overall) economy and domestic market. If the South and North could create a peace economy through economic cooperation, we can catch up with Japan's superiority in one burst," Moon said during the meeting at Seoul's presidential Blue House.
"Japan absolutely cannot prevent our economy from taking a leap. Rather, (Japan) will serve as a stimulant that strengthens our determination to become an economic power," he said.
Some analysts say Moon is getting desperate to find any leverage against Japan, which for decades has maintained a huge trade surplus with South Korea, and they question whether there could be any possible way for Seoul to use inter-Korean relations to boost its positon against Tokyo.
Even if inter-Korean economic cooperation is fully resumed after quick progress in nuclear diplomacy - a possibility that looks increasingly unlikely - rebuilding the North's dismal economy following decades of isolation and policy blunders could be a long and excruciating process.
Moon has described Japan's moves to downgrade South Korea's trade status and tighten controls on exports to South Korean manufacturers as a deliberate attempt to damage his country's export-dependent economy. He has accused Tokyo of weaponizing trade to retaliate over political disputes surrounding the countries' bitter wartime history.
Tokyo says its measures are based on national security concerns and, without providing specific evidence, has questioned the credibility of South Korea's export controls on sensitive products. Japanese officials have also claimed that South Korea could not be trusted to faithfully implement sanctions against North Korea and suggested that the South may have allowed sensitive materials to reach the North.
North Korea and Japan didn't immediately respond to Moon's comments. The North has been demanding that Seoul turn away from Washington and restart inter-Korean economic projects held back by U.S.-led sanctions against the North. The U.S. has said the sanctions should stay in place until the North takes concrete steps to relinquish its nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.
The North has significantly reduced its diplomatic activity with the South amid a stalemate in the larger nuclear negotiations with the U.S. It has been ramping up its weapons tests, including two test firings of what it described as a new rocket artillery system last week, while expressing frustration over the slow pace of diplomacy and the continuance of U.S.-South Korea military drills that it sees as an invasion rehearsal.
Choi Kang, a senior analyst at Seoul's Asan Institute for Policy Studies, said Moon's comments Monday could create friction with Washington and also send a wrong message to North Korea, which may think that its brinkmanship is working and push further to increase pressure on Seoul.
He said Moon's comments are "a confession that Seoul doesn't have many cards in its hands."
He said it was unclear whether Moon's suggestion that he could create a breakthrough in the trade row with Japan through inter-Korean relations was be realistic.
Choi also said Moon's words would strengthen views that the trade dispute between South Korea and Japan may signal a larger geopolitical divergence between the U.S. allies over North Korea and other security issues. He said that may complicate Washington's efforts to maintain cooperation to deal with the North's nuclear threat and counter the regional influence of China.
Moon met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un three times last year and the leaders agreed to resume economic cooperation when possible, voicing optimism that international sanctions could end to allow such activity. But the inter-Korean peace process has halted since the collapse of a nuclear summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump in February over disagreements in exchanging sanctions relief and disarmament.
Earlier on Monday, South Korea said it plans to spend 7.8 trillion won ($6.5 billion) over the next seven years to develop technologies for industrial materials and parts as it moves to reduce its dependence on imports. The government will also financially support South Korean companies in mergers and acquisitions of foreign companies and expand tax benefits to lure more international investment, while easing labor and environmental regulations so that local companies could boost their production, the country's trade ministry said.
South Korea's plans are aimed at stabilizing the supply of 100 key materials and parts in semiconductors, display screens, automobiles and other major export sectors, where its companies have heavily relied on Japanese imports to produce finished products.
On Friday, Japan's Cabinet approved the removal of South Korea from a list of countries with preferential trade status, which would require Japanese companies to apply for case-by-case approvals for exports to South Korea of hundreds of items deemed sensitive.
The decision followed a July measure to strengthen controls on certain technology exports to South Korean companies that rely on Japanese materials to produce computer chips and displays used in smartphones and TVs, which are key South Korean export products.
South Korean officials have vowed retaliation, including taking Japan off its own "whitelist" of nations receiving preferential treatment in trade. Moon's office said it will also consider ending its military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan as part of its countermeasures, saying it could be difficult to share sensitive information considering the deterioration of trust between the countries.© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Melissa Shimosato
Earth to Moon, Earth to Moon, are you on crack or just cracked up??? No sarcasm intended... its just that what does it take for Pres Moon to realize that North Korea leadership does not like him or the freedom that the South Koreans have.... Hello Earth to Moon Wake Up Please......
bicultural
Oh dear lord ...
TrevorPeace
Can't say much more, @Melissa. But from this bystander's opinion, from Canada, Moon is losing it, to put it mildly. I've visited both countries, and the average citizen in each doesn't give a hoot.
Yubaru
So here is the meat of the matter, Moon just wants to keep kicking Japan to get Kim to consider reunification.
quercetum
Tokyo should just say its measures are based on the Korean court orders to seize Japanese companies’ assets. This was settled in 1965.
Call a spade a spade.
kurisupisu
It is only a matter of time before the Koreas are united.
The economic benefits of a reunification would be massive.
President Moon is correct, North Korea allowing citizens free access to China and Russia by road would be a massive step forward and would invigorate both Koreas.
Japan would be at a competitive loss with an ascendant Korea.
Bungle
No doubt because the Koreas would be blaming Japan on their partitioning, and then sending the reunification bill to Tokyo.
Yubaru
You actually think that China and Russia are going to allow "free access" by road to their countries?
China is ill prepared to deal with the refugees that would come flying across their border!
Ganbare Japan!
This is EXACTLY why Japan put trade sanctions on South Korea. For security reasons. SK has been dealing with Communist North Korea, in spite embargo. Moon is showing his communist colors. His family is from NK.
Moons pro-comminist NK stance will decimate the SK economy, and send it into a Great Depression, that is now almost guaranteed.
dbsaiya
Moon whether inadvertently or not, just played into Abe's hand. Japan's justification for this dispute and taking S. Korea off the "white list" is because it could not trust S. Korea because of its handling of security materials. Making statements like this only gave Abe's reasoning more credence. Not taking sides, Japan has a lot to atone for, but diplomatically Moon is not adept and is only stirring up counter-productive nationalistic hysteria. I think by GDP S. Korea was #12 in the world and N. Korea is way down the list. How does that translate to overtaking the #3 economy in the world in "one burst?" He's doing a big disservice to his country.
showchinmono
Sounds like "Good Bye US & Hello Master Kim"
stormcrow
Do you kind of get the strange feeling that Moon is closer to North Korea than to Japan?
Akie
Moon is really a good leader, at right time, for Korean people. All Northeast Asians should be proud of him, support him.
Hachidori
Desperation, desperation, desperation.
And he calls himself a leader ?
The S.Koreans have the president they deserve.
It’s only going down from here.
Akie
North Korea is more than a market for South Korea. It is strategic corridor, linking South Korea to China, and the rest of Asia; it is cultural tie that link Korean people with Chinese people.
showchinmono
Except Japan has no obligation to pay for that bill at all
Except it would be a hell of mess in the short run
As if Seoul is not weaponizing sports or anything else to retaliate....
Strangerland
This guy is doubling down on stupidity. He got his country into this mess through stoking hatred against Japan on a national level, ripping up a "final and irreversible" agreement that Korea made with Japan, and replacing it with nothing, now rather than trying to fix his mess, he's teaming up with North Korea.
Smart move bro. Real quality leadership.
AlexBecu
S. Korea has always taken the relationship with Japan for granted, but under Moon it's gotten a lot worse! No previous administration would go this far to treat Japan like an enemy, and literally going back on both the 2015 agreement and than the 1965 aggrement.
I remember just from a few months ago how Koreans would make comments that Japan has no value to S. Korea, the relationship with Japan is not important, they said China, U.S.,North and Russia are consider important relationships and Japan does not.
What now? Did you find out how much you depend on Japan? Waiting for sincere and honest apology.
Akie
Abe should visit NK at earliest time, and put forward a four party initiative: NK+SK+Japan+China = hard core prosperous northeast Asia. This will address historical problem, economic problem, and security problem, forever.
IloveCoffee
He is right that this should be a wake up call, but his solution is wrong. South Korea needs a more free market-driven economy. Their economy needs to be more liberalized in order to become more diversified. Their economy is dominated by big monopolies, which kills domestic competition. They need to stop helping these giant monopolies, and cut the size of their administration, spending and red tape. That's just one of the things they can do. As long as they are export-driven, they will always be dependent on foreign markets. Japan's advantage isn't their size, but the fact that Japan's economy is largely driven by small and mid-size companies, and they aren't as dependent on exports as SK is, although the Japanese auto industry is.
yoshi
What a nice story it is. Meanwhile Mr Kim has launched terrible missiles, Mr Moon has spoken such beautiful dreams. It's an evidence of the friendship between the two people. Amazing.
Bungle
I have read that story. It didn’t have a happy ending.
Akie
Unfortunately, Japan is isolated, and ignored. The only solution is to reach out, and make connections. That is all Japanese 3000 years history about： to be a part of mainland. Isolation leads to stupidity, stupidity leads to fear, fear leads to dark side, dark side leads to destruction. History never lies.
tooltalk
why? If the two Koreas are united peacefully, it's good for the world -- perhaps not for Japan. It doesn't hurt to try.