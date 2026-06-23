 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Attendees view GCAP concept fighter plane at the BAE Systems pavilion at Farnborough International Airshow, in Farnborough
Attendees view the GCAP (Global Combat Air Programme) concept model fighter plane at the BAE Systems pavilion at the Farnborough International Airshow, in Farnborough, Britain, July 22, 2024. REUTERS/Toby Melville Image: Reuters/Toby Melville
politics

More nations willing to join GCAP jet project, Italy says

0 Comments
ROME

More countries could join the Global Combat Air Program (GCAP) fighter ‌project involving Italy, Britain and Japan, the Italian defense minister said on Tuesday, stressing that opening the venture ‌to other nations would allow ⁠greater sharing of costs.

GCAP is ⁠an effort ⁠to build a next-generation fighter by a ‌joint venture of Britain's BAE Systems, Italy's Leonardo ⁠and Japan ⁠Aircraft Industrial Enhancement (JAIEC), which is backed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. Partners are planning to build the new jet by 2035.

"The country ⁠most interested at the moment ⁠seems to be Canada as an ‌observer; we are fully open to it," Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto told reporters on the sidelines of an event ‌in Rome.

"If Germany or other countries, or Saudi Arabia, were to come in, we would be completely willing, because the more there are, the greater the chances of creating something and bringing down costs," said Crosetto, ​a key ally of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Earlier this month, Germany and ‌France agreed to scrap a landmark project to develop and build a new-generation fighter jet as they were unable ‌to break a deadlock between arms ⁠firms involved in ⁠the plan.

The chief executive of ​Leonardo recently told Reuters that Berlin ⁠would be ‌a particularly valid partner for ​GCAP as it would bring its industrial expertise to the project.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get a Mortgage in Japan

Learn how to get a mortgage in Japan. The webinar will be held from 7pm to 8pm (JST) on June 25 (Thursday), 2026.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shukunegi Village

GaijinPot Travel

GaijinPot Celebrates Japan Summer: Hawaiian Shirts and Live Sets

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Gifu

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for June 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Everything You Need to Know About the JLPT (2026)

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Survive The Rainy Season in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Do You Need the EJU to Study at University in Japan? (2026)

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

10 Japan Travel Books to Inspire Future Trips

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The Ultimate Guide to Japan Summer Music Festivals for 2026

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Yamanashi

GaijinPot Travel

Moving to Japan with Kids: Tips for a Smooth Transition

Savvy Tokyo