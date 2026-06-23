More nations willing to join GCAP jet project, Italy says

Attendees view the GCAP (Global Combat Air Programme) concept model fighter plane at the BAE Systems pavilion at the Farnborough International Airshow, in Farnborough, Britain, July 22, 2024. REUTERS/Toby Melville

More countries could join the Global Combat Air Program (GCAP) fighter ‌project involving Italy, Britain and Japan, the Italian defense minister said on Tuesday, stressing that opening the venture ‌to other nations would allow ⁠greater sharing of costs.

GCAP is ⁠an effort ⁠to build a next-generation fighter by a ‌joint venture of Britain's BAE Systems, Italy's Leonardo ⁠and Japan ⁠Aircraft Industrial Enhancement (JAIEC), which is backed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. Partners are planning to build the new jet by 2035.

"The country ⁠most interested at the moment ⁠seems to be Canada as an ‌observer; we are fully open to it," Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto told reporters on the sidelines of an event ‌in Rome.

"If Germany or other countries, or Saudi Arabia, were to come in, we would be completely willing, because the more there are, the greater the chances of creating something and bringing down costs," said Crosetto, ​a key ally of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Earlier this month, Germany and ‌France agreed to scrap a landmark project to develop and build a new-generation fighter jet as they were unable ‌to break a deadlock between arms ⁠firms involved in ⁠the plan.

The chief executive of ​Leonardo recently told Reuters that Berlin ⁠would be ‌a particularly valid partner for ​GCAP as it would bring its industrial expertise to the project.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.