A general view shows an apartment building damaged by a Russian military strike in the front line city of Bakhmut
A general view shows an apartment building damaged by a Russian military strike in Bakhmut, Ukraine, on Monday. Photo: Reuters/STRINGER
Moscow accuses Japan of Russophobia, making 'vicious attacks' over Ukraine war

MOSCOW

Russia, locked in a decades-old territorial dispute with Tokyo over a chain of Pacific islands, on Tuesday accused Japan of engaging in Russophobia and mounting "vicious attacks" over the war in Ukraine.

Soviet troops seized the islands off the northern coast of Japan at the very end of World War II. The unresolved clash over who has sovereignty over the chain - known in Russia as the Kuril Islands and in Japan as the Northern Territories - has prevented the two sides from signing a formal peace treaty.

Japan - which joined other allies in imposing sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine invasion - marks a Northern Territories Day commemoration every Feb. 7 to remind people of its claim.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the event this year "was marked by a particular intensity of Russophobia," citing statements by officials and what she called "aggressive actions" by far-right Japanese forces near Russian missions.

"We noted that this time the baseless territorial claims to the southern Kuril Islands were accompanied by vicious attacks against Russia in connection with the situation in Ukraine," she said in a statement.The Russian military has presence on the islands, which have a population of roughly 20,000.

Zakharova, reiterating Russia's long-standing position that it has sovereignty over the islands, accused Japan of rewriting history and ignoring post-war realities. Japan's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Japan tightened its Russia sanctions last month in the wake of missile attacks on Ukraine, adding goods to an export ban list and freezing the assets of Russian officials and entities. This prompted Moscow to warn of an unspecified impact on its relationship with Japan.

Just get the fact correctly who really actually attacks civilian in Ukraine last year?

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/events-leading-up-russias-invasion-ukraine-2022-02-28/

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Priceless coming from Russia.

A country also obsessed with the past and history, constantly talking about Nazi's everywhere, except the ones living in Russia.... those ones don't count, as long as your on Russia side.

When it comes to Racism, Russians are renowned for racist attacks against Asian citizens, even before Covid happened, such attacks was frequent occurrence especially towards men, you can very easily find videos of such attacks happening in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

It was Russia and not Japan that invaded Ukraine.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

How about “atrocious” attacks instead? Cruel? Heinous? Savage?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Me thinks Maria Zakharova doth protest too much

2 ( +2 / -0 )

There is no territorial dispute according to the Russians. Japan is never getting those islands back due to it's subservience to USA in the present time. Thank you USA.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

