Myanmar's Suu Kyi to visit Fukushima Pref

BANGKOK

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who will be in Japan next month for a regional summit, will travel to a farm in Fukushima Prefecture during the trip, it was learned Saturday from Japanese government sources.

As rural areas of Myanmar are facing a serious shortage of farm workers, Suu Kyi will likely want to see first-hand the efforts of Japan's agricultural sector to deal with its own labor shortage and use it as a development model.

Suu Kyi will be in Japan for six days from Friday next week for the 10th Mekong-Japan Summit, to be held Oct 8 and 9 in Tokyo.

