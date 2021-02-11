Myanmar protesters gather in Tokyo against coup at home

Thousands of people from Myanmar sang songs and waved glow sticks as they gathered in Japan's capital on Thursday to protest the military coup in their home country.
Many of those in front of United Nations University in downtown Tokyo wore red in support of Aung San Suu Kyi, whose elected government was deposed in the Feb 1 takeover. Some clutched photos of Suu Kyi, while others held up mobile phones where messages like “Justice” and “Save Myanmar” ran across the displays.
“I am here because I want to relay what is in my heart,” said Lei Yee Oo, who has been living in Tokyo for the past two years, studying law while working at a supermarket and a restaurant.
“I am young, and I want to have a future,” the 22-year-old said almost in tears.
The coup reversed significant gains Myanmar had made on the path toward democracy following five decades of military rule. The reforms that led to Suu Kyi's party winning elections in 2015 led the international community to lift sanctions on the country and there are now threats to reimpose some of them.
Some 33,000 people from Myanmar live in Japan, many of them workers, according to Japanese government data. There are also economic ties, with 436 Japanese companies doing business in Myanmar, mostly in construction and distribution services, that are members of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Myanmar, according to JETRO, a government-related agency that promotes trade and investment.
While the U.S. has threatened sanctions, Japan’s response has been less clear.
Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi spoke by phone with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier this week, and agreed both nations want Suu Kyi's release from detention, restoration of democratic rule and violence against those protesting the coup to end.
In Tokyo, Phyo Wai Kyaw said he wanted to do all he could until Suu Kyi is again his country's leader.
“I want to fight without giving up,” said the 28-year-old, who has lived in Japan for about four years, studying business.
He said he was worried about his parents and siblings in Myanmar. He said he wanted to go back some day to what he hoped would be a more democratic Myanmar.
Organizers said they were planning more protests, including a march through downtown Tokyo on Sunday. Their message was mostly emotional and did not center on demands for Japanese government action.
Myo Gyi, wearing a “We Love Myanmar” vest with a heart symbol, led the crowd in song as another man held a speaker blaring music.
Myo Gyi acknowledged he felt bad about so many people gathering during the coronavirus pandemic, which meant health risks.
"But there is no future for our children under military rule," he said.
ReasonandWisdomNippon
Dear Suu Kyi,
You've been in power for how long? 20 years!
You made no preparations.
No protection, no bodyguards, so easy to take you away.
You had no spies to give you warning.
You did not track this generals movements or intentions.
Big plot to take you down by the military, many people involved, You did not hear anything?
No tracking of their phones, internet, nothing.
Women in power, feminist don't want me to judge, don't judge woman especially when they make mistakes. That's exactly what Suu Kyi did! Mistake after mistake.
Will Biden help. Rescue Suu Kyi.
Will Xi do it, they met last year.
Will Putin do it.
Which Man will rescue Suu Kyi. As always.
vanityofvanities
Do not bring your political problem to Japan.
noriahojanen
From international, geopolitical perspective, things are more complicated than they appear in media and public discourses.
Suu Kyi was considered too close to Beijing, and their relationship must have disturbed the military officials who wanted to keep some distance and autonomy from its big northern neighbor.
I suggest that Suu Kyi volunteer to retire from politics in exchange of release. A democratic Myanmar will need a fresh and capable leader.
Hiro
If only the military also join the protest and this would have been a done deal. What they should do is appeal to the families of these military soldiers who are following order of a dictator. Is always the military and the police force which are the biggest obstacles for great chances in a nation.
Stay strong Myanmar.
BurakuminDes
I highly doubt the military would protest against themselves.
andy
Myanmar is myanmar ..Japan is Japan. Where were these protesters When myanmar army killed and raped İNNOCENT ROHİNGYA PEOPLE?? Where were you people?? Do not bring your political problem to Japan..
Myanmar army and goverment comitted war crime and genocide..let them suffer
chickens come home to roost
Harry_Gatto
Foreigners protesting on the streets of Tokyo will only be tolerated for so long, names will be noted and some may have problems when it comes to visa renewal time.
commanteer
That's a complicated subject. Just across the border in Bangladesh, innocent Buddhists were also raped and killed, and the effect was an ethnic cleansing where formerly diverse Bangladesh became a predominantly Muslim country. Doubtless, the Buddhists in Myanmar, many of them refugees from Bangladesh, don't want that repeated in their country. So they reacted in kind. Not saying it's right, but spread the blame fairly.
Also, Bangladesh is not welcoming the refugees, despite them being Muslim brothers and sisters.
In the end, lots of innocent people suffer from intolerance.
Goodlucktoyou
USA admits it is funding protests. My advise is to just accept a better life.
I live in japan with a basically one party rule. But I don’t do anything bad, I’m not shot, standard of living is great-ish.
Burmese should focus more on the benefits of a strong govt and the Belt and Road.
El Rata
Why are they protesting here? Japan has nothing to do with what's going on in Myanmar. The only thing they will achieve is to annoy the locals.
socrateos
vanityofvanities:
I, a Japanese, welcome their rightful protest in our land. Many of us support their cause. Hope many people in the world join them.
Sven Asai
They are not even affected here for five seconds. Someone stop that crazy virus cluster immediately!
El Rata
I, a Japanese citizen, do not welcome their political protest in our land. I do not know anyone who knows anything about Myanmar or their problems. I hope I were in Tokyo so I could walk through that crowd while yelling "じゃま".