Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends the East Asia summit in Nonthaburi, Thailand, on Nov 4. Photo: AP file
politics

N Korea calls Abe an 'idiot' over criticism of weapons test

5 Comments
By KIM TONG-HYUNG
SEOUL, South Korea

North Korea on Thursday called Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe an "idiot" after he criticized a recent weapons test by the North.

In a statement attributed to a foreign ministry official, Song Il Ho, North Korea described Abe as an "idiot and villain" who was overreacting to what the North described as a test-firing of rocket artillery last week "as if a nuclear bomb was dropped on the land of Japan."

The statement ridiculed Abe's expressed willingness to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying he would be "well-advised not to dream forever of crossing the threshold of Pyongyang," North Korea's capital, after insulting the North's "just measures" for self-defense.

North Korea has said it conducted its third test-firing of a new "super-large" multiple rocket launcher system last week, although the Japanese Defense Ministry assessed them as ballistic weapons.

During a regional summit in Thailand earlier this week, Abe reportedly condemned the North's latest test and described it as a clear violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions. He also said he's eager to meet Kim "without conditions."

"Abe is also a rarely ignorant man who dreams of making Japan a military power, failing to distinguish between multiple rocket launchers and missiles, and he is an under-wit as he is only able to say such crude words as 'provocation,' 'outrage,' 'violation,' 'abduction,' and 'pressure,'" said the statement, carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency.

"It is too natural that Abe is treated as a poor dog and dwarf that fails to enter the international political arena with the Korean Peninsula as a center," it said.

The Japanese government had no immediate reaction to the North Korean statement.

North Korea has often unleashed crude insults against foreign leaders and politicians to criticize what it sees as slanderous remarks toward its leadership or hostile policies against its government. The insults have included racist and sexist diatribes, including against former U.S. President Barack Obama and former South Korean President Park Geun-hye, the country's first female leader.

During tensions created by a provocative run in missile tests in 2017, Kim called President Donald Trump a "mentally deranged U.S. dotard" after he said that the United States would "totally destroy North Korea" if forced to defend itself or its allies.

In May, the North labeled Democratic U.S. presidential hopeful Joe Biden a "fool of low IQ" and "imbecile bereft of elementary quality as a human being" after he called Kim a tyrant during a speech.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

5 Comments
Login to comment

North Korea insulting Abe isn't the worst of Japan's problems.

North Korean officials are implying that they will test launch a ballistic missile that flies over Japan after the NK imposed negotiation deadline of Year's end is over.

Combined with the forthcoming GSOMIA termination on November 23rd that will cut Japan off from the Korean ballistic missile early warning feed, Japan will be discovering NK ballistic missile that flies over Japan literally seconds before they enter Japanese airspace.

Contrary to the popular misreporting in Japan, US officials are pushing for the delay to the GSOMIA termination in Seoul, not the GSOMIA renewal, and Moon is said to have rejected the US call for the delay to termination and informed Korea would end it as scheduled on 23rd.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Well, on the idiot part, there are plenty of times I would agree with the sentiment about Abe, BUT, not this time.

The "idiot" in my opinion is in NK and he keeps on tweaking the nose of Abe, all along thinking his BBF in Washington will back HIM up!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Chairman Kim not getting enough air time with Trump.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Pot, meet kettle.

Kim is one to insult others, that's no way to achieve any agreements with other countries.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

NK and Kim...

Do they realize they are the collective joke (and inward groan) of the entire planet? It’s rare when you can honestly say that everyone would be better off without you.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Spot the Kanji for Good and Evil in Everyday Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 45, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

The 8 Types Of Men You’ll Meet On Japanese Dating Sites

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Health & Beauty

Japan’s Top 10 Beauty Products: What We Found Out

Savvy Tokyo

5 Unique Things I Found While Thrifting in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route

GaijinPot Travel

Study Japanese in An Enchanting Winter Wonderland in Rural Northern Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon