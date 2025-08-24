N Korea criticizes Ishiba-Lee summit over trilateral cooperation with U.S.

North Korea on Monday criticized a weekend summit meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in which they affirmed trilateral cooperation with the United States toward Pyongyang's complete denuclearization, according to state-run media.

The triangular military alliance will be further enhanced through the strengthening of cooperation between Seoul and Tokyo and "this will have a grave effect on the situation" on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia, according to a commentary carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.

The commentary said Lee's talks with Ishiba on Saturday in Tokyo, which came ahead of his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, was a "diplomatic show caused by the uneasiness of Seoul" that aimed to remove "misunderstanding" in Washington.

It claimed Lee had raised suspicion in the United States over his "anti-Japanese" remarks made when he was the leader of an opposition party. In a break with South Korean diplomatic practice, the liberal president visited Tokyo before Washington after taking office in June.

Lee made a trip to Tokyo to "dispel the suspicion of his master and avoid the possible diplomatic disaster" by showing to the White House his policy of "giving high priority" to South Korea's relations with Japan, the commentary said, describing the Asian neighbors' ties as an "axel" of the trilateral alliance.

"The reality clearly illuminates the despicable confrontational nature" of Lee, the commentary said, claiming he is using regional peace and security "as a bargaining chip" and "acting as a scout" for realizing the aggressive trilateral military cooperation.

North Korea "will never remain a passive onlooker to the worrying situation being created by the U.S. and its followers seeking hegemony," the commentary added.

The Lee government has taken a conciliatory approach toward North Korea, in a change from his predecessor Yoon Suk Yeol's hard-line stance, but Pyongyang has so far rejected Seoul's olive branch.

Meanwhile, former South Korean parliament chief Park Byeong Seug, Lee's special envoy to China, met with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi on Sunday in Beijing, with Park handing him a letter from Lee to President Xi Jinping, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

At the meeting, the special envoy said South Korea will push for the "mature" development of ties with China while continuing to develop its alliance with the United States, Yonhap News Agency quoted the South Korean Foreign Ministry as saying.

Wang called for promoting the steady and long-term development of bilateral relations while properly handling sensitive issues. The South Korea-China relationship deteriorated under the Yoon government, which pursued a pro-U.S. foreign policy and boosted trilateral cooperation that includes Japan.

© KYODO