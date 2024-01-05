N Korean leader Kim sends message of sympathy to Kishida over quake

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen in this picture released by the Korean Central News Agency on December 31.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent a message of sympathy to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida over a deadly earthquake that hit central Japan on New Year's Day, state-run media said Saturday.

In the message sent Friday, Kim "sincerely hoped" that the people in the affected areas would "restore their stable life at the earliest date possible," the official Korean Central News Agency said.

The leader expressed his "deep sympathy and condolences" to Kishida as well as the bereaved families and victims "upon the sad news that big casualties and material losses were caused" by the quake at the outset of the new year, KCNA said.

According to Radio Press news agency, which monitors North Korea's official news media, it was Kim's first message sent to Kishida. The two countries have no diplomatic ties.

The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling party, carried the full text of the message on Saturday, after reporting on the quake and damage it has caused earlier this week.

In March 2011 when a devastating quake and tsunami hit northeastern Japan, then North Korean leader Kim Jong Il sent $500,000 to pro-Pyongyang Korean residents who were victims of the disaster.

At that time, North Korea's then No. 2 leader Kim Yong Nam, president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, also sent a message of condolence to a group of the pro-Pyongyang Korean residents in Japan.

