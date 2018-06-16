N Korean media says abductions of Japan's nationals 'resolved'

North Korea's official Pyongyang Broadcasting Station said Friday that the issue of Pyongyang's past abductions of Japanese nationals has "already been settled," according to the Tokyo-based Radio Press news agency.

It is the first time for North Korean media to reiterate the government's official line since the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held earlier this week in Singapore.

It also comes as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has recently voiced willingness to hold talks with Kim to discuss the abduction issue.

Tokyo maintains that Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s remain unaccounted for. Washington has said that Trump brought up the Japanese abduction issue at his summit with Kim on Tuesday at Abe's request.

