Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

N Korea provides little new info on Japanese abductees

2 Comments
TOKYO

North Korea provided little new information about abducted Japanese nationals when officials from Japan had contact with Pyongyang last month, a Japanese government source said Saturday.

When the officials made contact around the time of the U.S.-North Korea summit on June 12, North Korea repeated the results of its investigation into the Japanese abducted in the 1970s and 1980s that it previously provided to Japan following their talks in Stockholm in May 2014.

Tokyo had repeatedly asked the United States to raise the issue of abducted Japanese nationals at the summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, but little is known about any response given by the reclusive state.

Japan officially lists 17 of its citizens as having been kidnapped by North Korean agents and suspects the North's involvement in many more disappearances of Japanese nationals. Of the 17, five were repatriated in 2002, but North Korea has claimed eight of them died and the other four never entered the country.

It is not known whether the North Korean officials provided any information on the remaining 12 people formally recognized by Tokyo as abduction victims during the contact last month.

According to the source, North Korea said no Japanese nationals had come to the country since two Japanese men, who were listed as entering North Korea in an "interim" report presented to Japan shortly after the Stockholm meeting, did.

The source said the two men are Minoru Tanaka and Tatsumitsu Kaneda, who used to work at the same restaurant in Kobe. Tanaka is one of the four North Korea previously said had never entered the country, and Kaneda is among those the Japanese government suspects were abducted.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Japan is still clutching at straws on this issue. I personally don't think NK will ever have anything new to offer!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

And nothing will happen unless Japan drops sanctions first. The usual NK gameplay.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon