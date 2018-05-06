N Korea says Japan must adapt to join diplomatic fray

Japan must change its tune and adopt a new approach toward North Korea if it really wants to join the diplomatic fray in affecting rapidly evolving developments on the Korean Peninsula, the Rodong Sinmun said in a commentary on Sunday.
"What it (Japan) has to remember is that it can never evade the fate of the left-out person if it behaves disgusting while repeating the old cliche of 'sanctions' and 'pressure' as now," said the official newspaper of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party.
It said the Japanese government was resorting to "flattering the American master, neighboring big powers and even the south Korean authorities, but it will never step on the sacred land of the Republic unless it drops its inveterate repugnancy and bad habit."© KYODO
Yubaru
Ouch,....sounds like they are pushing buttons here, and Abe has to hate hearing this out loud.
Wallace Fred
Spot on. The script was re-written ages ago. Without mutual respect devoid of colonial mindsets, prepare for anarchy.
kurisupisu
Here’s a chance for Abe San to win the Nobel Peace Prize!
Schopenhauer
After the war, Japan could not play any important role in foreign affairs. No room of own diplomacy for a country which depends the defense of the country to a foreign military. Our foreign ministry is a foreign aid department of the government and the diplomats were interpreters who can speak English a little better than general public. Our politicians are incompetent in foreign affairs. They are not intelligent enough to understand what is happening in the world. They lack philosophy.
Ricky Kaminski
And why should we be lectured by a murderous dictator that holds his own people down and forces them to grovel to him like a sick dog? Japan maybe a bit awkward in adapting to a fast past and ever changing world but Kim and his cohorts are beyond reprehensible.
OssanAmerica
Left out of what exactly? Japan is not located on the Korean Peninsula and really isn't affected whether North and South Korea sign a peace treaty or not. Japan doesn't stand to gain anything other than North Korea perhaps confirming that the abductees are long dead. Seriously who really believes they are alive and will return, when North Korea could have used them as bargaining chips a decade ago. North Korea's childish arguments are representative of many posted here. Sanctions must be kept in full force until North Korea denuclearizes in a verifiable manner.