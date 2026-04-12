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politics

N Korea slams Japan after diplomatic report calls for its denuclearization

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BEIJING

North Korea has criticized Japan for calling for Pyongyang's denuclearization in an annual foreign policy report issued last week, calling it "anachronistic" and a "grave provocation" that infringes on sovereign rights, state-run media said Wednesday.

The Institute for Japan Studies under the North Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement Tuesday that the 2026 Diplomatic Bluebook fully revealed Tokyo's "deep-rooted hostility and confrontational intention" toward Pyongyang, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

The report mentioned Japan's concern regarding North Korea's nuclear weapons and missile programs and said they should be completely abandoned.

Describing Japan as a "vassal state" of the United States, the institute said Tokyo is making desperate efforts to deny North Korea's status as a nuclear weapons state, calling it an "impudent and ridiculous act."

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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