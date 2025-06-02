 Japan Today
politics

Nagasaki considering Taiwan's request to attend A-bomb ceremony

2 Comments
NAGASAKI

The mayor of Nagasaki said Monday he is considering how to respond to Taiwan's request to attend this year's ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of the city in August.

Taiwan, which has never been officially invited to the memorial event, has expressed its wish to join for the first time, according to the city. Mayor Shiro Suzuki did not disclose details regarding Taipei's request or specify when the city would respond.

Nagasaki plans to send invitations to all countries and regions that have diplomatic missions in Japan or representative offices at the United Nations. Taiwan does not fall into either category.

Suzuki said last month that the southwestern Japan city's policy remains unchanged, drawing a contrast with Hiroshima, which indicated it would add the island to the list of participants of the city's memorial event after Taipei expressed its wish to join.

The atomic bombings of Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, and three days later in Nagasaki killed more than 200,000 people by the end of that year. Each year, the cities hold memorial ceremonies to mourn the victims and pray for lasting peace.

What’s there to consider Mayor Suzuki? Show some sense and some cahunas. Not standing up to tyranny sent the world to hell 80 years ago. Are we destined to do it all again?

Snubbing a request from Taiwan, is that to be your legacy? Watch now as the netizens all step in with their ‘lapdog of the US’ rhetoric and jibberish.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

It's Ok to invite country that currently doing genocide (everyone know which country is this) however it's not OK to invite Japan's Asia Pacific partner?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

