politics

Nagasaki gets protest emails in English over Israel snub in ceremony

1 Comment
NAGASAKI

The Nagasaki city office has received some 1,500 instances of critical feedback in English regarding its decision not to invite the Israeli ambassador to Japan to a recent ceremony marking the 79th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing, its mayor said Tuesday.

Of the total, some 1,400 were emails with the same subject line and including the same text protesting the city's decision, Mayor Shiro Suzuki told a press conference.

"The reactions indicate we failed to make them understand that our decision was not political," Suzuki said, reiterating that Nagasaki did not invite Israel to the Aug. 9 ceremony over fears that possible protests against the country's ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip could affect the solemnity of the event.

The city also got more than 2,000 phone calls, emails and online messages in Japanese, mostly in support of the city's decision, the mayor added.

On July 31, Nagasaki revealed its plan to refrain from inviting the Israeli ambassador to the ceremony, drawing criticism from the United States, Britain and other countries.

The top envoys from all the Group of Seven major industrialized countries other than Japan -- the two Western nations along with Canada, France, Germany and Italy, as well as the European Union -- skipped the ceremony held in the city.

1 Comment
Login to comment

"The reactions indicate we failed to make them understand that our decision was not political," Suzuki said

If you believe it's right then just stay on your ground. Even after that ceremony massacre still continue unstoppable , it doesn't differentiate either baby, children, women and elderly.

https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/israel-air-strike-mustafa-hafez-school-gaza-city-kills

https://www.aljazeera.com/features/longform/2024/8/25/echoes-of-a-massacre-tales-from-israels-attack-on-al-tabin-school

The top envoys from all the Group of Seven major industrialized countries other than Japan skipped the ceremony held in the city.

Do they support that genocide?

The city also got more than 2,000 phone calls, emails and online messages in Japanese, mostly in support of the city's decision, the mayor added.

Well done for people who support the Nagasaki.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

The global concensus is behind a two-state solution, the end of apartheid and a ceasefire. If these clowns have the energy to advocate for something how about sending complaints to Netanyahu and the Israelie government!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Just to add, where does the US have the moral audacity to skip the invitation of the nation and people they bombed?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The global concensus is behind a two-state solution, the end of apartheid and a ceasefire. I

Not only global consensus, now there is court decision to end that. Even issue arrest warrant, nobody immune.

https://apnews.com/article/gaza-court-israel-palestinians-icc-warrants-ab11f950a3a5467c9ca8e891b663a9b5

1 ( +1 / -0 )

