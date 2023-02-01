Newsletter Signup Register / Login
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks at Keio University in Tokyo
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a session of a panel discussion and dialogue with students at Keio University in Tokyo on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters/ISSEI KATO
politics

NATO chief stresses Indo-Pacific partnership in Keio University speech

0 Comments
By Sakura Murakami
TOKYO

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday stressed the importance of NATO's working closely with partners in the Indo-Pacific, saying Europe could not ignore what happens in East Asia because the global security is interconnected.

"Working with partners around the world, especially in the Indo-Pacific, is part of the answer to a more dangerous and unpredictable world," Stoltenberg said at an event hosted by Keio University.

"The war in Ukraine demonstrates how security is interconnected. It demonstrates that what happens in Europe has a consequence for East Asia, and what happens in East Asia matters to Europe," he said, adding that "the idea China doesn't matter for NATO doesn't work."

Stoltenberg made the comments as part of a visit to Japan, during which he pledged to strengthen ties with Tokyo to navigate an increasingly tense security environment triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its growing military cooperation with China.

Although he said China was not an adversary, the NATO chief said the country was becoming a "more and more authoritarian power" that was displaying assertive behaviour, threatening Taiwan, and developing military capabilities that could also reach NATO countries.

"We are more than ready to further strengthen and expand the partnership with countries in this region," he added.

Before his stop in Japan, Stoltenberg visited South Korea and urged Seoul to increase military support to Ukraine, giving similar warnings about rising tensions with China.

China has criticized NATO's efforts to expand its alliances in Asia. Russia, which calls its invasion of Ukraine a "special operation", has repeatedly cast NATO's expansion as a threat to its security.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

A Solo Trip Around Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Spots to Get a Bird’s Eye View of the Shibuya Scramble Crossing

GaijinPot Blog

Greenarium Awajishima

GaijinPot Travel

5 Skin Issues Resolved by Japanese Skincare Products

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Experience Bonsai, Kimono and Japanese Culture in Saitama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Kinkan: The Tiniest Citrus Fruit, With an Edible Peel

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Challenging The World Today

Savvy Tokyo

Globis University: Your Gateway to Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Awajishima Fruit No Orchards

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Culture Shock 101: Expect the Unexpected on Your Japan Trip

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Jan. 30 – Feb. 5

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog