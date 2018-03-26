Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the LDP convention in Tokyo on Sunday. Photo: REUTERS
politics

Nearly half of Japanese think Abe should quit over land sale scandal: poll

2 Comments
TOKYO

Nearly half of Japanese voters believe Prime Minister Shinzo Abe should quit to take responsibility over a cronyism scandal and cover-up that have sent his support sliding, according to an opinion poll released on Monday.

Suspicions have arisen about a sale of state-owned land at a huge discount to a nationalist school operator with ties to Abe's wife, Akie, setting off the biggest political crisis Abe has faced since returning to power in 2012 and prompting protestors to call almost nightly for him to quit.

Abe has denied that either he or his wife intervened in the sale or were involved in altering documents related to the deal, in which mention of his and Akie's names were removed.

According to a public opinion survey covered by the liberal Asahi newspaper at the weekend, 48 percent of those polled said Abe and his government should quit, compared to 39 percent who said that wasn't necessary.

Those who said they supported Abe slid to 32.6 percent, down 11.7 percentage points from a month ago, while those who said they did not rose 13.2 percentage points to 54.9 percent.

Asked why they supported him, the largest number - 37.8 percent - said it was because his government "seems better than others," a reflection of the fragmented opposition and voter memories of the rocky tenure of the rival Democratic Party of Japan, one part of the reason Abe has managed to stay in power as long as he has.

No margin of error was given for the poll, in which 66.7 percent of 1,606 people contacted responded.

Asked about the land sale scandal in a parliamentary committee on Monday, Abe reiterated that as head of the government he was responsible for voters losing trust in his administration but repeated his denial that either he or his wife had been directly involved in the land sale.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Ok, I wonder what the "bookies" odds are for Abe making it through the summer to the upcoming LDP presidential election?

5%.....10%?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

"Liberal" Asahi readers want Abe gone, that is the good news. How about " Conservative" Yomiuri, or "Right-wing" Sankei readers? You can bet, they are still loving good old Shinzo and don't want to see anything happen to him. This is exactly like the Trump supporters in the US. Even as the evidence builds for all of Trumps crimes, they still support him blindly! Now since this is an anti-Abe post, I expect a lot of down votes, even though, it is factual.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

36 Hours in Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Of Tokyo’s Best Zakkaten (Variety Shops) To Spice Up Your Life

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Parks and Gardens

Kenroku-en

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 31-Apr 1

Savvy Tokyo

Events

This Week in Japan, March 26-April 1, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Food & Drink

Recipe: Miso Soup With Poached Egg

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free small dish!

GARB LEAVES