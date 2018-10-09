Newsletter Signup Register / Login
New Okinawa governor urges government to move U.S. base out of prefecture

NAHA

New Okinawa Gov Denny Tamaki said Tuesday he will stick to his predecessor's policy of seeking to move a major U.S. military base out of the southern island prefecture.

During a meeting in Naha with Mitsuhiro Miyakoshi, who became minister in charge of Okinawa's affairs in last week's cabinet reshuffle, Tamaki reiterated his opposition to the central government's plan to relocate U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma from a crowded residential area of Ginowan to the Henoko coastal district of Nago.

The governor handed a request to the minister demanding Tokyo and Washington move the base to somewhere outside Okinawa and return its land.

He also called for a drastic revision of the Japan-U.S. Status of Forces Agreement and a retraction of the deployment of MV-22 Osprey aircraft at Futenma.

It was Tamaki's first meeting with a member of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet. The meeting was held after a memorial ceremony for Tamaki's predecessor Takeshi Onaga, who died in office in late August.

In the gubernatorial election on Sept 30, Tamaki, whose father was a member of the U.S. military, beat his main rival who was backed by Abe's Liberal Democratic Party.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

They could all re-locate to the Osumi Peninsula in Kagoshima. It's not as if it's being used for much else. There must be plenty of derelict buildings they could clear away to make room for US bases.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

There is no point in talking to stonewalling Abe san. Then again, Abe san has no choice regarding this matter because the US won't go away even if asked to.

The only realistic path that Gov. Tamaki can do is to organize an independence referendum; ask Okinawans if they want to regain independence and kick both Americans and Japanese out, or live with the US troops forever.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

What a surprise!!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Simon Foston

They could all re-locate to the Osumi Peninsula in Kagoshima.

No town or prefecture in Japan wants to host the US troops.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Besides Iirc osumi is already used pretty extensively by the jdsf.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

