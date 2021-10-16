Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Yasukuni Shrine in central Tokyo honors 2.5 million war dead including convicted war criminals. Photo: AFP/File
Kishida sends ritual offering to Yasukuni Shrine

TOKYO

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday sent a ritual offering to the controversial Yasukuni Shrine that honors war dead and is seen by neighboring countries as a symbol of Tokyo's past militarism.

Kishida sent the masakaki tree offering under his name as prime minister to celebrate the shrine's biannual festival held in the spring and autumn, a spokeswoman for the shrine told AFP.

The shrine in central Tokyo honors 2.5 million war dead, mostly Japanese, who have perished since the late 19th century. But it also enshrines senior military and political figures convicted of war crimes by an international tribunal.

Two of Kishida's ministers -- health and labour minister Shigeyuki Goto and Kenji Wakamiya, minister in charge of the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka -- also offered sacred trees.

Earlier this year, three top ministers paid their respects at the shrine on the anniversary of Japan's World War II surrender.

But a Japanese prime minister has not appeared there since 2013, when Shinzo Abe sparked fury in Beijing and Seoul and earned a rare diplomatic rebuke from close ally the United States.

Visits to the shrine by government officials have angered countries that suffered at the hands of the Japanese military during World War II, particularly South Korea and China.

Kishida, who became Japan's prime minister on Oct 4, does not plan to visit the shrine during the two-day festival that runs through Monday, Kyodo News reported, citing unnamed people close to him.

Good job, but I would like him more if he visited in person. Not feeling satisfied. Go in person next.

-3 ( +3 / -6 )

The US should keep out of Japanese domestic politics. It was very poor of Obama to do this.

Japans country, Japan's rules - Japan's right to honor her millions of war dead in any manner they see fit.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

It's not newsworthy, it is even trolling. No mention of the former premier Suga visting Yasukuni?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Showing his true colors?

Honoring the war dead is fine with me, but please not at a place where war criminals are also remembered!

1 ( +2 / -1 )

No Japanese Emperor has visited Yasukuni Shrine since 1975. What do the Japanese Royal Family know that the rest of the country is either ignorant of or chooses to ignore? (The 1978 enshrinement of 14 Class-A war criminals notwithstanding.)

0 ( +1 / -1 )

And where is the news here?

Kishida is a Nippon Kaigi affiliated and a revisionist of his country history and the peaceful constitution.

Again nothing will change.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

