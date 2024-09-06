 Japan Today
New Japan PM to be picked Oct 1 when extra Diet session begins

1 Comment
TOKYO

The successor to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will likely be selected on Oct 1, when an extraordinary Diet session is expected to be convened, sources familiar with the plan said Friday.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party is set to choose its next president on Sept 27. With both houses of parliament controlled by the LDP and its junior coalition partner Komeito, it is a formality the winner will be the next prime minister.

The government and the ruling parties are now arranging the schedule, which will be finalized by Kishida's cabinet in late September.

If the next premier decides to dissolve the powerful House of Representatives soon after he or she is elected, the earliest date for a snap election will be Oct 27. Another possible date is Nov 10, if the new leader wants to take their time, according to the sources.

While the current cabinet will decide when the extraordinary parliamentary session begins, it will be the next leader who hammers out the details, including the timing of a policy speech and the length of the forthcoming session.

Kishida is stepping down at the end of his three-year term in late September, after a slush funds scandal hurt voter confidence in the ruling party. A record seven or more candidates are expected to run in the LDP leadership election.

In 2021, Kishida was elected prime minister on Sept. 29. He dissolved the lower house on Oct 14 of that year for a general election on Oct 31. Campaigning for the race kicked off on Oct 19.

Lawmakers are on guard against the possibility that the next prime minister will follow the previous example, and choose to hold a general election at an early date before his or her honeymoon period ends.

If history is any guide, campaigning may begin on Oct 15 for voting on Oct 27. This will coincide with an upper house by-election in Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan.

Another option is for campaigning to start on Oct 29 and voting to be held on Nov 10. This will allow the new leader to attend a series of meetings related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Laos around Oct 10.

The prevailing view is that Nov 3 will be ruled out due to a three-day holiday in Japan.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
1 Comment
Kishida is stepping down at the end of his three-year term in late September, after a slush funds scandal hurt voter confidence in the ruling party.

Result: The rock bottom voter confidence in the LDP will return another insider from the same party who vows to pretty much follow the policies of the previous Kishida admin.

Democracy, gotta love it.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

