 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

New LDP chief to tap Suzuki of ex-PM Aso's faction for No. 2 post

0 Comments
TOKYO

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party's newly elected chief Sanae Takaichi is considering naming Shunichi Suzuki, the current head of the party's decision-making General Council, to the No. 2 post, people close to the matter said Sunday.

Suzuki belongs to the intraparty faction led by former Prime Minister Taro Aso, who supported Takaichi in the party's presidential election on Saturday.

Takaichi may give the post of party vice president to Aso, the sources said. She plans to appoint all party executives by Tuesday at the earliest, they said.

The 64-year-old new party head, who is likely to be chosen as the next prime minister at an extraordinary parliament session expected later in the month, may spend more time than initially planned to discuss cooperation with opposition forces at a time the LDP runs a minority government, according to the sources.

In a press conference Saturday, Takaichi indicated she will appoint the four other contenders in the leadership election as key ministers or party officials.

Takaichi's predecessor, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, announced his intention last month to step down to take responsibility for the ruling bloc losing its majority in the upper house in July's election.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food

5 Charming Tokyo Shopping Streets For a Taste of Local Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Why Dating in Japan Is So Hard—and What Actually Helps

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Letters from Japan: ‘Co-Sleeping & Sexless Marriages’

Savvy Tokyo

Akiu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Learn Japan’s Flower Language To Talk Via Bouquet

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Finding A Gym When You Have Tattoos in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

The Japanese Elementary School Event Schedule Explained

Savvy Tokyo

Mount Gassan

GaijinPot Travel

Top 10 Tsukimi (Moon Viewing) Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For October 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Moon Art Night Shimokitazawa: My Favorite Event of the Year

GaijinPot Blog

The 2025 Japan Census Is Mandatory—Skip It and Risk a ¥500,000 Fine

GaijinPot Blog