New LDP chief to tap Suzuki of ex-PM Aso's faction for No. 2 post

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party's newly elected chief Sanae Takaichi is considering naming Shunichi Suzuki, the current head of the party's decision-making General Council, to the No. 2 post, people close to the matter said Sunday.

Suzuki belongs to the intraparty faction led by former Prime Minister Taro Aso, who supported Takaichi in the party's presidential election on Saturday.

Takaichi may give the post of party vice president to Aso, the sources said. She plans to appoint all party executives by Tuesday at the earliest, they said.

The 64-year-old new party head, who is likely to be chosen as the next prime minister at an extraordinary parliament session expected later in the month, may spend more time than initially planned to discuss cooperation with opposition forces at a time the LDP runs a minority government, according to the sources.

In a press conference Saturday, Takaichi indicated she will appoint the four other contenders in the leadership election as key ministers or party officials.

Takaichi's predecessor, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, announced his intention last month to step down to take responsibility for the ruling bloc losing its majority in the upper house in July's election.

