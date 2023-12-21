New party founder Maehara calls for opposition to unite against LDP

Japan's opposition parties should work together to defeat the ruling Liberal Democratic Party-led coalition at the next general election, veteran lawmaker Seiji Maehara said Thursday following the launch of his new education-focused party that he hopes can be a unifying force.

"Once again, opposition parties should come together and create a big cluster that can realize a change of power," Maehara, who was foreign minister when the now-defunct Democratic Party of Japan was in power, told a press conference.

The new "Free Education for All" party led by Maehara, who left the opposition Democratic Party for the People, aligns in its major policy priority with the Japan Innovation Party, a rising opposition party based in Osaka.

Maehara said the leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Japan Innovation Party can form the "core" of the opposition forces, around which other parties can coalesce.

He was critical of the crisis-stricken LDP, which is attempting to navigate a deepening scandal involving unreported revenues from fundraising events, while calling for opposition parties to unite in support of fundraising reform.

The 10-term lower house member was deputy chief of the Democratic Party for the People, but resigned his membership after its recent shift closer to the ruling coalition of the LDP and Komeito.

Four other lawmakers have joined Maehara in the Free Education for All party, including three who also left the Democratic Party for the People such as House of Councillors member Yukiko Kada, a former governor of Shiga Prefecture, and House of Representatives member Alex Saito.

The DPJ, the predecessor party of the Democratic Party for the People and the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, was in power between 2009 and 2012. The LDP has been in power almost continuously since its establishment in 1955.

