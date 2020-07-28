New 'comfort woman' statue in South Korea stokes anger in Japan

A pair of new statues in South Korea of a man kneeling in front of a girl symbolizing a victim of sexual slavery by Japan's wartime military is the latest subject of diplomatic sensitivity between the countries, with Tokyo's government spokesperson questioning whether the male figure represents the Japanese prime minister.
Kim Chang-ryeol, owner of a botanic garden in the mountain town of Pyeongchang, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he canceled an unveiling ceremony for the bronze statues that was to take place on Aug 10 because of what he described as unwanted controversy.
Kim said the statues were his idea, but that he didn't specifically intend the male figure to be Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Since his inauguration in 2012, Abe has stoked anger among South Koreans over his nationalistic stance on Japan's wartime past and his demands that South Korea remove similar statues symbolizing sexual slavery victims in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul and other sites.
But the statues at Kim's garden also drew criticism among some South Koreans, who described them as tacky or excessively provocative on social media. Kim defended the statues, saying they reflect his wish for the countries to resolve their conflicts over history. He didn't expect the statues to trigger political debates.
"The man could be Abe and also couldn't be Abe," said Kim, who will keep the statues at his garden. "The man represents anyone in a position of responsibility who could sincerely apologize to the victims of sexual slavery, now or in the future. It could even be the girl's father. ... That's why the statues were named 'Eternal Atonement.'''
Relations between South Korea and Japan sank to their lowest point in decades last year as they allowed their decades-long disputes over wartime history to spill over into issues related to trade and military cooperation.
During a briefing in Tokyo, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said it would be unacceptable under "international courtesy" if the statues' male figure did indeed represent Abe.
"I think such a thing is unforgivable under international courtesy," Suga said.
Kim In-chul, South Korea's foreign ministry spokesperson, acknowledged that countries should consider "international comity" in regard to foreign heads of state, but he didn't provide a clear answer when asked whether private citizens should be asked to follow such practices.
Disputes over sex slaves are a legacy of Japan's 1910-45 colonial occupation of the Korean Peninsula. Historians say tens of thousands of women from around Asia, many of them Korean, were sent to front-line military brothels to provide sex to Japanese soldiers during World War II.
Under South Korea's previous conservative government, the countries attempted to settle the dispute over sexual slavery in a 2015 agreement for Tokyo to provide 1 billion yen ($9 million) to a Seoul-based foundation to help support victims.
Under South Korea's previous conservative government, the countries attempted to settle the dispute over sexual slavery in a 2015 agreement for Tokyo to provide 1 billion yen ($9 million) to a Seoul-based foundation to help support victims.

The deal was hugely unpopular in South Korea, where many people criticized their government for settling for too little and accused Tokyo of attempting to silence the victims with money. The liberal government of current South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who took office in 2017, took steps to dissolve the foundation, saying the deal lacked legitimacy because officials failed to properly communicate with the victims before reaching it.
Simian Lane
No statue is an island.
Takara
it's not Abe...Abemask is missing...
factchecker
So why put them in at all?
HAMBURGER
The comfort women certainly didn't feel comfortable. A statue serves as a good reminder of what must never happen again.
Yooki Imada
If the man was holding a sand wedge....then it could be Abe.
SJ
Fools and pseudo-artists seeking just money are ubiquitous. I do not like those shallow and nonsensical behaviours. But it is a matter of civilians. If any Japanese governmental official protests over it, it would be more comical.
ExJourno
This ol' chestnut again?!
South Korea keeps picking at this scab so the festering wound will not heal. Apologies have been made, money's have been paid. Now MOVE ON already!
erbaviva
the whole economy is in for the worst depression, the whole world is frantically trying to salvage their economy and at the same time fight nan unseen enemy..this is the time to cooperate and work together except SK see nothing else but their hate
BertieWooster
Why not just ignore it? It's because it gets such a reaction among certain Japanese ojisans that they do this. Why does JT choose to give this story top billing on today's page?
socrateos
This is rather hilarious. I don't think it strokes much anger in Japan. It is too childish and most Japanese will simply shrug off.
Cassidy Hu
S Korea needs to move on, what was done is done, we cannot go back to history and fix it right? That’s why we call it “WAR”. No need to keep dragging the history and winning about it. On top of everything, Japan did apologize and compensated big money to your government many years ago. No body knows what S Korea government did with the money. It obvious looking like S Korea government is greedy, hypocritical and brainwashed the people.
SPRING
Unacceptable behavior from the owner.
commanteer
That is a good question. An obscure park in an obscure city. It's almost as though they want to help stoke tensions between the countries.
Christopher Glen
Can’t be Abe, no mask
SJ
If any Japanese political leaders want to protest over it, just look what their own Japanese civilians are doing everyday:
https://dattarakinchan.hatenablog.com/entry/20181203/1543846906
Compared with the widespread Japanese bashing of S. Korean leaders by civilians, this is just a drop in the ocean.
vanityofvanities
This is gross. Koreans enjoying it. Stay away from them.
thepersoniamnow
It could be the Koreans apologizing to the Vietnamese for the rapes and slaughters then too?
macv
USA has slavery in its dark past victims and descendants have every right to protest as they see fit
Hiro
Bowing would have been better. Kneeling like that just feel weird. Is like she is dominating him. When i look at it, all i can see is that he worship her.
noriahojanen
The statue building of anti-Japanese symbols seems to have become a vital industry (partly with state backing) in South Korea. They have been trying to mass-produce and export them overseas. People are already aware, and tired of Korea's game of money solicitation by weaponizing wartime history.
The comfort women campaign has ended up being badly tarnished by Yoon Mee-hyang, the leading activist who had embezzled the compensation fund aimed at former comfort women. She is fully corrupt. I demand that Yoon's "apologetic" statue be installed there. The comfort woman (statue) deserves her apology.