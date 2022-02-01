Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, right, fist bumps with new U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel during a meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo: Behrouz Mehri/Pool via AP)
politics

New U.S. envoy to Japan vows support amid regional tensions

By Mari Yamaguchi and Haruka Nuga
TOKYO

Washington is “fully committed” to working with Japan to confront growing regional tensions, the new U.S. ambassador to Tokyo, Rahm Emanuel, said Tuesday.

Emanuel was speaking at a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, where the two discussed issues including North Korea's missile advancement and China's increasingly assertive actions in the Asia Pacific.

“The United States is fully committed to working with Japan as a full ally to counter the challenges and to really realizing our shared vision for a truly free and open Indo-Pacific,” said Emanuel.

The American envoy criticized China’s use of “coercion, intimidation and disinformation” as its influence rises in the region.

Emanuel arrived in Tokyo in late January, amid escalating North Korean missile tests.

“North Korea is testing missile capabilities, testing regional stability and testing the global community's patience,” he said.

North Korea on Monday said it test-launched the day before an intermediate-range ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. territory of Guam, the North’s most significant weapon launch in years, as Washington has vowed support for its Asian allies.

Emanuel also called Russia's amassing of military force along the Ukraine border “a clear and consequential threat to peace, security and a rules-based system.”

Hayashi said he hoped to “develop a relationship in which we can have candid discussions so that we can further strengthen our alliance.”

Emanuel's ambassadorship to Japan will become official after he presents his credentials to Emperor Naruhito in a palace ceremony. Afterwards he is expected to meet with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Japanese media reported.

Emanuel is a former three-term congressman who served as Barack Obama’s first White House chief of staff and was a senior adviser in Bill Clinton’s administration.

Emanuel arrived in Japan to assume the post at a moment when President Joe Biden is trying to increase focus on the Indo-Pacific and strengthen the U.S.-Japan partnership.

The post of U.S. ambassador to Japan was vacant for more than two years after William Hagerty left in July 2019 to run for the Senate.

© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

He also vows to protect his citizen for hostage justice in Japan under during term.

https://news.yahoo.com/hagerty-backs-emanuel-nomination-112015137.html

1 ( +1 / -0 )

This guy is lying through his teeth. Rahm is dumb as bricks he is only in Japan for the ride. The post of U.S. ambassador to Japan was vacant for more than two years. If I was Japan I would have left it that way because this guy is like a card board stand in he will do nothing!! If this guy as mayor of Chicago couldn't get his own city that was full murder and crime under control how can he give Japan ANY advice on tensions anywhere? LMFAO Emanuel called Russia's amassing of military force along the Ukraine border “a clear and consequential threat to peace, security and a rules-based system.” Why didn't he that as Mayor of Chicago he say GANG WAR FARE as a threat to the many innocent citizens that was killed nightly by gun fire under his watch. He did nothing about the Mexican Cartel coercion, intimidation and its influence flooding drugs in the poor inner city of Chicago. LMFAO by the Mexican cartels. All the while he served as Barack Obama’s first White House chief of staff. What a joke, a card board stand in would have been better!!

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

I admire the fact that new U.S. Ambassador Emanuel does not follow Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi’s habit of putting his mobile phone in the outside breast pocket of his suit with the camera lens pointed directly at you.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

