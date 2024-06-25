New U.S. Naval Forces Japan commander stresses importance of alliance

The new commander of U.S. Naval Forces Japan on Wednesday stressed the importance of the bilateral alliance, in a change of command ceremony.

Rear Adm. Ian Johnson was quoted by the U.S. forces as saying at the Yokosuka naval base, southwest of Tokyo, that strong relations "with our key ally are essential to maintaining the health and readiness of the force in this dynamic region."

Johnson succeeds Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, who had served in the post since July 2021 and who will become the commander of Navy Region Mid-Atlantic in Norfolk, Virginia.

The Yokosuka base is also home to the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet, with Vice Adm. Fred Kacher assuming duties as the commander in February this year.

