 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

New U.S. Naval Forces Japan commander stresses importance of alliance

1 Comment
YOKOSUKA

The new commander of U.S. Naval Forces Japan on Wednesday stressed the importance of the bilateral alliance, in a change of command ceremony.

Rear Adm. Ian Johnson was quoted by the U.S. forces as saying at the Yokosuka naval base, southwest of Tokyo, that strong relations "with our key ally are essential to maintaining the health and readiness of the force in this dynamic region."

Johnson succeeds Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, who had served in the post since July 2021 and who will become the commander of Navy Region Mid-Atlantic in Norfolk, Virginia.

The Yokosuka base is also home to the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet, with Vice Adm. Fred Kacher assuming duties as the commander in February this year.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Hilton Niseko Village - Golf Special

The Hilton Niseko Village promises an unforgettable trip for seasoned golfers or those simply looking to relax and unwind in stunning Hokkaido. Exclusive offer for Japan Today readers!

Book today and get exclusive discounts!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Of course it is important, the US needs to maintain its decadent hegemony in the East, creating more chaos and conflicts..

Pathetic and desperate efforts to make the world believe that US is still important and necessary..

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo

100 Yen Shop Summer Must-Haves for Cooling Down

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Survive The Rainy Season in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Kaze no Garden

GaijinPot Travel

How to Redeliver a Package in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Shirahige Waterfalls

GaijinPot Travel

Hokuryu Sunflower Village

GaijinPot Travel

Furano Lavender Express Train

GaijinPot Travel

Shopping for Wedding Rings in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Decks Tokyo Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Japanese Point Cards Explained: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo