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Japan forced up to 200,000 women from Korea, China and southeast Asia into sexual slavery from 1932 until 1945 and the issue remains a sore point in Tokyo's relations with its neighbors. Image: AFP/File
politics

New Zealand officials reject statue remembering Japan's sex slaves

6 Comments
WELLINGTON

New Zealand officials rejected on Wednesday an application to install a statue commemorating so-called "comfort women" enslaved by Japan before and during World War II after Tokyo suggested it could harm diplomatic relations.

Japan forced up to 200,000 women from Korea, China and southeast Asia into sexual slavery from 1932 until 1945 and the issue remains a sore point in Tokyo's relations with its neighbors.

The Korean Garden Trust had sought to install a statue honoring the survivors at Barry's Point Reserve in the Auckland suburb of Takapuna. But after public consultation the Devonport-Takapuna Local Board declined an application to install the statue.

"This was a difficult decision, and one we did not make lightly," board chair Trish Deans said. "We carefully considered staff advice and the feedback received from the community through a formal consultation process."

Among the submissions was a letter from Japanese Ambassador Makoto Osawa, which claimed it could "cause division and conflict within New Zealand's wonderful multi-ethnic and multicultural society and between Japanese and Korean communities".

Wellington's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade also said the Japanese government had made "formal representations" about the proposed statue.

Deans said many submitters had supported the statue as an opportunity to learn and reflect on what happened during the war.

"We recognize the significance of the history the statue represents, and we acknowledge the survivors whose stories it seeks to honor," said Deans.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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6 Comments
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Why would New Zealand want to have a South Korean propaganda display on it's soil?

8 ( +11 / -3 )

On the contrary, it is sad to see NZ join in Tokyo's shameless campaign to whitewash heinous Japanese war-crimes during WWII, particularly when servicemen (and civilians) were victims of that nasty empire.

-11 ( +3 / -14 )

Well done.

-5 ( +6 / -11 )

Being sarcastic, apologies.

Economy above all,it seems.

-9 ( +3 / -12 )

81 years and counting. S. Korea can and should do better. Thank goodness Kiwis did the right thing. It's fine to move on.

1 ( +6 / -5 )

Got to agree with JJE on this one.

The Japanese are trying to erase all memory of their atrocities during WW2 while at the same time never missing a chance to mention Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

-6 ( +2 / -8 )

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